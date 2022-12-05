Read full article on original website
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
WITN
New Bern wins state football championship
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Bears are the state 4A state football champions after beating the Grimsley Whirlies Friday night by a score of 40-28 The two teams were both undefeated with 15-0 records going into the matchup at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. WITN sports director...
WITN
East Duplin wins first state football title in school history, Tarboro and Northern Nash fall Saturday
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - East Duplin football claimed its first ever state title on Saturday winning 24-21 over Reidsville in the state 2A championship game at UNC. The Panthers ground attack was fierce led by State Game MVP Avery Gaby. He had about 200 yards rushing and the game’s first touchdown.
WITN
East Duplin wins first ever State Championship
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - East Duplin football won its first ever State championship Saturday, 24-21 over Reidsville at UNC. Avery Gaby was the game MVP with over 200 yards rushing and had the game’s first touchdown. East Duplin went up 7-0 and never trailed. The game was tied...
WITN
East Duplin football up against state’s winningest program in search of first state football title
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Duplin football face Reidsville Saturday morning at 11 AM. The Panthers have never won a state football title. Reidsville has the most in state history, 22, and they have won 4 titles in the last 6 years. There are 15 seniors for East Duplin hoping...
WITN
New Bern football battles past Grimsley to claim state 4A title
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The stadium is Carolina blue, but the New Bern Bears painted it black on Friday night. New Bern claiming the 4A state championship 40-28 over Grimsley. Their first state title since 2014. New Bern completed a perfect season 16-0. They dealt Grimsley (15-1) its first...
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clearing skies tonight, a sunny Monday ahead with a slightly cool breeze
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight is the final full evening of cloud cover across the area before colder air begins to rush in. The northerly breeze may deliver a chill shock to many as you head out the door for your Monday morning. High pressure should reduce the clouds enough to allow sunshine to glimmer through the skies. A persistent breeze from the north will keep temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s during the day. A colder punch of air will be delivered to the doors of Eastern NC Tuesday night where some spots could dip at or below 32 so please be sure to bundle up!
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds skies today! Sunshine tomorrow
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mostly cloudy skies will be greeting you on your Sunday as temps remain in the upper 50s. A cold front will approach the area this morning. Most backyards will see cloudy skies and minimal showers, averaging well below a quarter of an inch for those along and north and east of Interstate 40. Communities closer to the Crystal Coast will likely see a few drops, barely a trace in the rain buckets. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 50s as slightly warmer air moves in.
WITN
Highway Patrol: Cyclist killed in Craven County collision
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cyclist was hit and killed at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday night. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after someone reported that a cyclist had been hit. Highway Patrol said the cyclist was traveling south along Highway 43 wearing dark clothing when they were struck by an SUV.
WITN
Report: Man threatens students with gun at Christmas parade
JACKSON, N.C. (WRAL) - A Raleigh news outlet is reporting that students marching in a Christmas parade were harassed as they walked the parade route. Jackson Police Chief John Young told WRAL students reported that a man with a shotgun threatened them as they marched in a Christmas parade on Saturday.
WITN
Historic ENC site welcomes visitors to holiday tours
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One historic museum in the East is opening their doors to visitors for two nights of a holiday event. Tryon Palace was decked the halls and prepared a live experience of costumed characters dancing and gabbing about a mysterious royal visitor as part of their Candlelight event.
WITN
Jones County mourns the passing of Emergency Services Director
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Jones County is mourning the sudden loss of its emergency services director. The Jones County Emergency Services Facebook page says director Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away Friday. He was 64. The post goes on to say, “We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great...
WITN
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
WITN
Kinston to hold community forum on crime and violence
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina city will hold a community forum next week in hopes of curbing recent crime and violence. Kinston will hold the forum on Thursday, December 15 at The Gate on East Gordon Street starting at 6:00 p.m. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were...
WITN
Live Windows Event in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
WITN
Santa Dash supports ENC families battling childhood cancer
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is soon to be time to lace up your shoes and take advantage of the warm temperatures this weekend with a 5K and fun run that benefits Eastern Carolina families battling childhood cancer. It’s a fight that Riley Philpot’s family knows well. The...
WITN
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Izzy
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Izzy, though she isn’t so much of a baby!. This 6-year-old husky mix is a snuggle bug with a natural instinct to nurture. She’s a long-term Humane Society of Eastern Carolina resident, in their care for more than...
WITN
Christmas Fun Continues in Tarboro & Edgecombe County
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Edgecombe County Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Edgecombe County Tourism, visit https://www.facebook.com/TarRiverChristmas. Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. Events include...
WITN
Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside. Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating after ‘possible human remains’ found in woods
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating after possible human remains were found in the woods. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday just before noon, officers were called to the woods near the intersection of E. Elm Street and S. Hillcrest Drive. Officers say...
WITN
One person dead in early morning house fire
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed early Saturday morning in a house fire just outside LaGrange city limits. Lenoir County emergency officials responded to the call at 3065 Brakefield Dr around 6 a.m. to find smoke and flames billowing from a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters found one...
