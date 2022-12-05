GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight is the final full evening of cloud cover across the area before colder air begins to rush in. The northerly breeze may deliver a chill shock to many as you head out the door for your Monday morning. High pressure should reduce the clouds enough to allow sunshine to glimmer through the skies. A persistent breeze from the north will keep temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s during the day. A colder punch of air will be delivered to the doors of Eastern NC Tuesday night where some spots could dip at or below 32 so please be sure to bundle up!

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO