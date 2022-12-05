ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoddaily.com

Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December

YARMOUTH – Road work across Yarmouth is set to continue through the end of the year. Crews will be performing geotechnical explorations during December to support the design for wastewater infrastructure. Impacted roads include Route 28 between the Parkers River Bridge and the Bass River Bridge, Old Main Street, and Forest Road. Work is scheduled […] The post Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Car strikes utility pole in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth shortly before 9:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Acapesket Road. Live wires were down in the roadway prompting the closure of Acapesket Road south of Irene Ave. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. The post Car strikes utility pole in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

2 hospitalized after pickup truck plunges off Plymouth bridge

PLYMOUTH – Two people were taken to a hospital after their pickup plunged off a bridge into a river in Plymouth. It happened shortly before 9 PM Monday on Warren Avenue at Ryder’s Way. The truck ended up partially submerged in the Eel River, Plymouth Police are investigating the crash. MassDOT inspectors were called to […] The post 2 hospitalized after pickup truck plunges off Plymouth bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

One person injured in West Barnstable crash Monday

WEST BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are investigating this crash on Osterville/West Barnstable Road. West Barnstable Fire reponded to the crash near Red Oak Lane and transported one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Nantucket High student killed in motorcycle crash

NANTUCKET – A Nantucket High School student was killed in when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a truck. The collision happened at the intersection of Milestone Road and New South Road. The crash is under investigation by Nantucket and Mass State Police. Nantucket High School will be closed on Sunday but grief […] The post Nantucket High student killed in motorcycle crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NANTUCKET, MA
WCVB

Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Route 3 crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Duxbury. The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 3 south near Exit 20 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 and struck...
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

1 killed, 4 seriously hurt when pickup truck crashes in Raynham

RAYNHAM – One person was killed and four others were hurt and trapped inside a pickup truck following an early morning crash in Raynham.It happened Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive.Raynham Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck had careened off the road and crashed into a traffic light. In total, five people were trapped inside the truck. Rescuers needed a "delicate extrication process" using hydraulic rescue and cutting tools to remove the people from the truck.One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men and two women were pulled from the truck and rushed to area hospitals with serious injuries.No other cars were involved in the crash.Route 44 was closed for several hours after the crash, which is under investigation by the Raynham Police and Fire Departments and the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
RAYNHAM, MA
CBS Boston

2 high school students hurt after truck crashes off bridge in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH - Two Plymouth high school students were injured after a truck crashed off a bridge in Plymouth. "I just hope they're both doing better," said Plymouth North High School student Hunter Byron. He and other fellow students went to the scene where their friend's truck veered off the Warren Street Bridge into the Eel River below Monday night. Witnesses said the teenage boy behind the wheel kicked out a window before he and his passenger, a teenage girl, both escaped. "They're both good kids, you know selfless kids, both responsible. I just pray that they both get better and learn...
PLYMOUTH, MA
theweektoday.com

Tree falls on house in Rochester crash

ROCHESTER — A tree fell onto an occupied Rochester home on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after the tree was toppled by a vehicle. An Asplundh tree trimming truck crashed into a tree on County Road at approximately 7:30 a.m., causing the tree to fall onto the home. Representatives from Asplundh,...
ROCHESTER, MA
whdh.com

Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in East Sandwich: $1.3 million for a four-bedroom home

Patrick Mulroy and Kerry Mulroy bought the property at 94 Salt Marsh Road, East Sandwich, from Marsh Invs Llc Salt on Nov. 10, 2022. The $1,250,000 purchase price works out to $1,440 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,106 square-foot lot.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: 2 men dead, 2 women injured in Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two men are dead and two women are hospitalized following an overnight shooting at a home in Fall River, law enforcement officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Bank Street found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Task Force Created to Monitor Canal Bridge Replacement Project

BOURNE – Three local organizations ranging from commerce to environmental protection have partnered to establish the Canal Bridges Task Force as plans move ahead to replace the aging Sagamore and Bourne Bridges. The task force is a collaboration between the Cape Cod Commission, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and the Association to Preserve Cape Cod. […] The post Task Force Created to Monitor Canal Bridge Replacement Project appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy