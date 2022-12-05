Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
1 person dead and four injured in Raynham crash Wednesday
One person died and four others were injured in a crash in Raynham.
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December
YARMOUTH – Road work across Yarmouth is set to continue through the end of the year. Crews will be performing geotechnical explorations during December to support the design for wastewater infrastructure. Impacted roads include Route 28 between the Parkers River Bridge and the Bass River Bridge, Old Main Street, and Forest Road. Work is scheduled […] The post Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Car strikes utility pole in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth shortly before 9:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Acapesket Road. Live wires were down in the roadway prompting the closure of Acapesket Road south of Irene Ave. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. The post Car strikes utility pole in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Serious injuries after wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
DUXBURY - Serious injuries have been reported after a wrong-way crash on Route 3 South in Duxbury Tuesday night. Route 3 southbound was closed after the crash. Traffic was being detoured off Exit 20. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. No other information has been released.
fallriverreporter.com
49-year-old Plymouth woman killed, another injured, in fiery late night wrong-way highway crash
A Massachusetts woman has been killed after reportedly driving the wrong way on a local highway. According to MassDOT, the fatal crash took place on Route 3 Southbound in Duxbury near Exit 20 just after 9:00 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire and the collision left one dead...
capecoddaily.com
2 hospitalized after pickup truck plunges off Plymouth bridge
PLYMOUTH – Two people were taken to a hospital after their pickup plunged off a bridge into a river in Plymouth. It happened shortly before 9 PM Monday on Warren Avenue at Ryder’s Way. The truck ended up partially submerged in the Eel River, Plymouth Police are investigating the crash. MassDOT inspectors were called to […] The post 2 hospitalized after pickup truck plunges off Plymouth bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
One person injured in West Barnstable crash Monday
WEST BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are investigating this crash on Osterville/West Barnstable Road. West Barnstable Fire reponded to the crash near Red Oak Lane and transported one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native...
capecoddaily.com
Nantucket High student killed in motorcycle crash
NANTUCKET – A Nantucket High School student was killed in when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a truck. The collision happened at the intersection of Milestone Road and New South Road. The crash is under investigation by Nantucket and Mass State Police. Nantucket High School will be closed on Sunday but grief […] The post Nantucket High student killed in motorcycle crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WCVB
Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Route 3 crash in Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Duxbury. The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 3 south near Exit 20 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 and struck...
1 killed, 4 seriously hurt when pickup truck crashes in Raynham
RAYNHAM – One person was killed and four others were hurt and trapped inside a pickup truck following an early morning crash in Raynham.It happened Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive.Raynham Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck had careened off the road and crashed into a traffic light. In total, five people were trapped inside the truck. Rescuers needed a "delicate extrication process" using hydraulic rescue and cutting tools to remove the people from the truck.One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men and two women were pulled from the truck and rushed to area hospitals with serious injuries.No other cars were involved in the crash.Route 44 was closed for several hours after the crash, which is under investigation by the Raynham Police and Fire Departments and the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
2 injured after truck plunges into Eel River in Plymouth, report says
A truck crashed through a guardrail and plunged into the river below in Plymouth on Monday night, according to news reports. The two people inside of the truck were brought to the hospital, according to WCVB. The crash happened on the Warren Avenue Bridge at Ryder Way around 9 p.m., the outlet reported.
2 high school students hurt after truck crashes off bridge in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH - Two Plymouth high school students were injured after a truck crashed off a bridge in Plymouth. "I just hope they're both doing better," said Plymouth North High School student Hunter Byron. He and other fellow students went to the scene where their friend's truck veered off the Warren Street Bridge into the Eel River below Monday night. Witnesses said the teenage boy behind the wheel kicked out a window before he and his passenger, a teenage girl, both escaped. "They're both good kids, you know selfless kids, both responsible. I just pray that they both get better and learn...
Former Somerset police chief involved in crash
An investigation is underway into a crash involving the former Somerset police chief.
theweektoday.com
Tree falls on house in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER — A tree fell onto an occupied Rochester home on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after the tree was toppled by a vehicle. An Asplundh tree trimming truck crashed into a tree on County Road at approximately 7:30 a.m., causing the tree to fall onto the home. Representatives from Asplundh,...
whdh.com
Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
ABC6.com
Man charged last week in Dartmouth incident facing new charges of dragging Fall River officer with an ATV
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man charged last week for triggering an Amber Alert out of Dartmouth is now facing new charges for an incident last month that sent a Fall River police officer to the hospital. Jeremias Cabral, 21, has been charged for his role...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in East Sandwich: $1.3 million for a four-bedroom home
Patrick Mulroy and Kerry Mulroy bought the property at 94 Salt Marsh Road, East Sandwich, from Marsh Invs Llc Salt on Nov. 10, 2022. The $1,250,000 purchase price works out to $1,440 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,106 square-foot lot.
DA: 2 men dead, 2 women injured in Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two men are dead and two women are hospitalized following an overnight shooting at a home in Fall River, law enforcement officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Bank Street found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
capecoddaily.com
Task Force Created to Monitor Canal Bridge Replacement Project
BOURNE – Three local organizations ranging from commerce to environmental protection have partnered to establish the Canal Bridges Task Force as plans move ahead to replace the aging Sagamore and Bourne Bridges. The task force is a collaboration between the Cape Cod Commission, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and the Association to Preserve Cape Cod. […] The post Task Force Created to Monitor Canal Bridge Replacement Project appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0