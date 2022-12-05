Every year when Klaus Obermeyer’s birthday rolls up, I’m flabbergasted by his exponential longevity, accomplishments, influence and attitude. At 103 years old, he’s undisputedly the Keith Richards of the ski industry. His profound impact on Aspen, on ski fashion and the perfectly polarized lenses through which he looks at life has been an important, everlasting tutorial and attitudinal touchstone for me.

