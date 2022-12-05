Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver shoots at another in Central Lubbock, LPD report said
Someone was shot at multiple times in the 33000 block of 33rd Street Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At
A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
Man shows up at Lubbock hospital with gunshot wound, no suspect found
LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, a shooting was reported to the Lubbock Police Department at CC’s Bar and Grill on 50th Street near Avenue P. Police became aware of the shooting only when someone at a Lubbock hospital called to report that a patient showed up there with a gunshot wound.
Seagraves ISD Superintendent Found Dead
The Seagraves ISD Superintendent accused of leaving recording devices in the visiting girls' locker room before a basketball game in November is dead. According to multiple reports, Joshua Neil Goen was found dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The week began with Goen's arrest on Monday. On Tuesday, the...
School superintendent found dead, was subject of investigation for hidden recording device
The West Texas school superintendent who was under investigation for Invasive Visual Recording, Joshua Goen, shot and killed himself.
Driver avoids prison in DWI plea deal for deadly Lubbock Co. crash
The driver of a pickup truck that hit a bicyclist in a deadly 2017 crash in Northwest Lubbock County pleaded guilty on Thursday to a lesser charge of Driving While Intoxicated.
LPD forms perimeter in Central Lubbock, people evacuated
LUBBOCK, Texas— People were evacuated due to a police response in Central Lubbock on Friday. The Lubbock Police Department said officers were working a scene at the Executive Inn in the 4400 block of Avenue Q and a perimeter was set up. According to LPD , the call came...
Seagraves PD officer arrested, stalking indictment
Eusevio Benjamin Resendez, a Seagraves officer, was indicted for Stalking and Official Oppression in two separate incidents by a Gaines County Grand Jury, according to the Seminole Sentinel.
LPD: One person with moderate injuries in pedestrian crash Friday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was left with moderate injuries after a pedestrian crash on 50th and University on Friday morning at 7:26 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department said. EverythingLubbock.com is working on getting more details.
Additional Details on the Arrest of the Seagraves ISD Superintendent
More details have been provided concerning the recent arrest of 43-year-old Joshua Neil Goen, the Seagraves ISD Superintendent. KAMC News reports that in mid-November of 2020, Gaines County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Seagraves High School after a digital recording device had been found in the visiting girls' locker room. On security footage from the school, Goen can be seen entering the locker room from the hall but not leaving. The footage then shows a girls' basketball team arrive for a game.
Images and details of recovery shared: stabbing victim was set on fire in Lubbock
A family friend of Leslie Rodriguez shared details of her recovery after she official records said she was stabbed, doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by aspiring actor Ynez Spencer, 27, of Lubbock.
Woman arrested, accused of dragging someone with moving vehicle
Brittany Ann Webb, 30, was arrested early Monday morning and charged by Lubbock Police with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Seagraves official arrested: Invasive Visual Recording
The FBI and other law enforcement searched the home of Joshua Goen, Seagraves ISD Superintendent, Tuesday morning. He was charged with Invasive Visual Recording,
Fight in the Shrubs Outside of a Lubbock Motel Leads to Shot Being Fired
Reports say that two men were fighting in the shrubs outside of a Lubbock motel right before a shot was fired the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. KAMC News reports it happened at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street. An employee told officers that they had noticed a man standing outside of the lobby before a second man walked up. The first man seemed to confront the second and a fight broke out.
Tips to Lubbock Residents to not Start a Fire This Holiday Season
As the the days get darker and houses are lit with beautiful lights we seem to forget that anything can become a fire hazard as we celebrate this time of year. One precaution is after all the leaves have fallen off the trees we go to the roof and check our HVAC vent stack, which is a pipe on the roof, and we clear out any debris. Along with debris there may be, for us there was always, a birds nest from the summer that can block air flow and possibly cause a fire so just take a vacuum cleaner hose to that nest and get rid of it. Sorry for evicting the birds.
Hale Center girls accidentally found hidden device to record them in locker room
HALE CENTER, Texas— The Superintendent of Hale Center ISD, Steven Pyburn, issued a statement on Wednesday regarding accusations of his students being the target of illegally-recorded video. The Superintendent of Seagraves ISD, Joshua Goen, was arrested Monday and charged with Invasive Visual Recording. According to the statement, the Hale...
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?
Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
Lubbock woman arrested, accused of trying to run over others in car
LUBBOCK, Texas – Elizabeth Flores Fales, 50, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on Thursday after trying to hit multiple people with her vehicle, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said her boyfriend and two others were in the garage of a home located in the 3100 block […]
Seagraves Superintendent house searched by FBI, other agencies
LUBBOCK, Texas — FBI agents, police and sheriff’s deputies searched the home of Seagraves Superintendent Joshua Goen, who a week ago was placed on administrative leave due to a serious FBI investigation. After this story was published, EverythingLubbock.com obtained an update. Goen was charged with Invasive Visual Recording.
Is It Legal To Drive With Christmas Lights On Your Car In Texas?
With so many people getting into the Christmas spirit, it's only natural to extend that love of the holidays to an important, everyday part of our lives that we depend on for transportation over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house... The 4-door, All wheel drive sleigh known...
