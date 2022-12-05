ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At

A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man shows up at Lubbock hospital with gunshot wound, no suspect found

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, a shooting was reported to the Lubbock Police Department at CC’s Bar and Grill on 50th Street near Avenue P. Police became aware of the shooting only when someone at a Lubbock hospital called to report that a patient showed up there with a gunshot wound.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Seagraves ISD Superintendent Found Dead

The Seagraves ISD Superintendent accused of leaving recording devices in the visiting girls' locker room before a basketball game in November is dead. According to multiple reports, Joshua Neil Goen was found dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The week began with Goen's arrest on Monday. On Tuesday, the...
SEAGRAVES, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD forms perimeter in Central Lubbock, people evacuated

LUBBOCK, Texas— People were evacuated due to a police response in Central Lubbock on Friday. The Lubbock Police Department said officers were working a scene at the Executive Inn in the 4400 block of Avenue Q and a perimeter was set up. According to LPD , the call came...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Additional Details on the Arrest of the Seagraves ISD Superintendent

More details have been provided concerning the recent arrest of 43-year-old Joshua Neil Goen, the Seagraves ISD Superintendent. KAMC News reports that in mid-November of 2020, Gaines County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Seagraves High School after a digital recording device had been found in the visiting girls' locker room. On security footage from the school, Goen can be seen entering the locker room from the hall but not leaving. The footage then shows a girls' basketball team arrive for a game.
SEAGRAVES, TX
Talk 1340

Fight in the Shrubs Outside of a Lubbock Motel Leads to Shot Being Fired

Reports say that two men were fighting in the shrubs outside of a Lubbock motel right before a shot was fired the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. KAMC News reports it happened at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street. An employee told officers that they had noticed a man standing outside of the lobby before a second man walked up. The first man seemed to confront the second and a fight broke out.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Tips to Lubbock Residents to not Start a Fire This Holiday Season

As the the days get darker and houses are lit with beautiful lights we seem to forget that anything can become a fire hazard as we celebrate this time of year. One precaution is after all the leaves have fallen off the trees we go to the roof and check our HVAC vent stack, which is a pipe on the roof, and we clear out any debris. Along with debris there may be, for us there was always, a birds nest from the summer that can block air flow and possibly cause a fire so just take a vacuum cleaner hose to that nest and get rid of it. Sorry for evicting the birds.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Hale Center girls accidentally found hidden device to record them in locker room

HALE CENTER, Texas— The Superintendent of Hale Center ISD, Steven Pyburn, issued a statement on Wednesday regarding accusations of his students being the target of illegally-recorded video. The Superintendent of Seagraves ISD, Joshua Goen, was arrested Monday and charged with Invasive Visual Recording. According to the statement, the Hale...
HALE CENTER, TX
Talk 1340

What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?

Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Seagraves Superintendent house searched by FBI, other agencies

LUBBOCK, Texas — FBI agents, police and sheriff’s deputies searched the home of Seagraves Superintendent Joshua Goen, who a week ago was placed on administrative leave due to a serious FBI investigation. After this story was published, EverythingLubbock.com obtained an update. Goen was charged with Invasive Visual Recording.
SEAGRAVES, TX
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

