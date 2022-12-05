ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Patriots make an addition to practice squad on Monday

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zae0r_0jYRdWPs00

The New England Patriots made a move to beef up their defensive backfield by signing rookie undrafted free agent Quandre Mosely to the practice squad.

The Patriots announced the news on Monday.

Mosely, who has bounced around from the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, will be looking to find traction on his fourth team in the same year.

During his time at the University of Kentucky, he compiled 69 tackles, one sack, 10 pass deflections and three interceptions.

The competition has been scrappy on the backend of the defense with even rookies like fourth-round draft pick Jack Jones stepping up and playing a big role for the Patriots. Marcus Jones has also seen work on the backend as well.

But opportunity is knocking for Mosely, who will have an opportunity to prove himself in practice as worthy of being the one chosen for the inevitable call-up by coach Bill Belichick.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady happily signed a ball Dre Greenlaw intercepted after his loss to the 49ers

Tom Brady had a very bad Sunday. Six days after rallying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 win on Monday Night Football, Brady’s Bucs were thoroughly dismantled in Santa Clara. The San Francisco 49ers, led by seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, thrashed Tampa 35-7 in a game so lopsided Fox swapped out its national broadcast to the Panthers-Seahawks game halfway through the third quarter.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: Former Alabama WR Traeshon Holden commits to Ducks

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks got a big early win in the transfer portal, landing former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who had 7 touchdowns in two seasons under Nick Saban. Holden, who was on an official visit to Eugene this past weekend to check out the school, will likely be a big addition to Oregon’s offense, which lost both WR Dont’e Thornton and WR Seven McGee to the portal this year, as well as senior WR Chase Cota. As a former 4-star recruit who was rated as the No. 187 player in the 2020 class, Holden had a breakout season in 2022 with 6 TDs for the Crimson Tide, making it relatively surprising that he chose to enter the portal. Traeshon Holden on his Oregon OV 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/MOKKiB70wm — Oregon Football Updates (@ducksavenue) December 11, 2022 Traeshon Holden’s Transfer Portal Profile Collegiate StatsAlabama Crimson Tide 2022: 10 Games | 25 catches, 331 yards, 6 TD 2021: 11 Games | 21 catches, 239 yards, 1 TDVitals Hometown Harbor City, California Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-3 Weight 195 pounds Class 2020  Former Recruiting Profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 CA WR Rivals 4 5.8 CA WR ESPN 4 93 CA WR On3 Recruiting 4 91.84 CA WR 247 Composite 4 0.9312 CA WR  11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs get embarrassed in 35-7 blowout loss to 49ers

It started bad and got worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, as a quick two-score lead turned into a 35-7 rout at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers built up a 28-0 lead at halftime, as the Bucs’ banged-up defense struggled to stop a talented offense loaded with explosive playmakers. Rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy executed Kyle Shanahan’s offense to near perfection.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes discusses trio of interceptions: 'Just three bad decisions'

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes didn’t play his finest game in the team’s Week 14 win against the Denver Broncos. His three interceptions were the most in a single game since Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season when he threw three interceptions against the Miami Dolphins. Two of the turnovers directly led to points for the Broncos when they hadn’t scored any points prior.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

185K+
Followers
241K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy