With Great Power Comes Great Heart: Reviewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #1
‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ kicks off a whole new volume with a picture & pitch-perfect debut issue that captures the character, his world, and so many much-needed emotional beats that bring so much depth. A truly new and old reader-friendly series, one that could get anyone hooked on Miles Morales if they aren’t already fans of the character. One of the best first issues of 2022.
Gwen Goes Bad: Greg Land’s ‘Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones’ Covers Revealed
Gwen Stacy has been through the wringer since she’s been reintroduced to the Marvel Universe. Coming in March’s Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones, she’s going to face her toughest challenge yet- herself. Peter Parker and Miles Morales have both had problems with clones. Now Gwen has her own clone...
Satire With Bite – Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #2
“Billionaire Island still stands, but life is very different than it once was. With mercenaries at every turn and F-list stars struggling to survive, the lush life has taken a turn for the worse. Join us on a walking tour as we see what’s left of the island… and what’s in store for our hero, Business Dog!”
Meet Mr. And Mrs. Menace: Previewing ‘Batman Incorporated’ #3
The senses-shattering third chapter of “No More Teachers” continues as the Batman Incorporated team find themselves at war with…a rival Bat-group? And Ghost-Maker is about to come face-to-face with his greatest failure and his deadliest enemy–the mysterious PHANTOM-ONE!”. Batman Incorporated #3 is out Tuesday 13th December...
Previewing ‘Superman: Son Of Kal-El’ #18 Final Issue
Inks: Cian Tormey, Ruairí Coleman and Scott Hanna. Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. With the landmark Action Comics #1050 just around the corner, prepare for the ultimate battle between Superman and Lex Luthor as Clark and Jon continue their intensive training. But will it be enough to overcome the mysterious new villain calling themselves Red Sin?
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 1
A show like Doom Patrol is tough to keep going. It has very interesting characters and is built on absurdity. But there’s only so much it can do with the tools it’s been given. All of the characters are pretty much rehashing the same journeys they’ve been on since the show began. Also, it’s hard for the program to out-crazy itself every season. It had butt monsters last season, which was insane, and they decided to follow it up this season with zombie butt monsters. For fans of the show, though, the Season 4 premiere is familiar but fun territory. Nevertheless, it’s going to need to grow as a show if it’s going to survive.
Art For Art’s Sake #186: Howard Chaykin’s Got ‘A Study In Scarlet’ And More
Art For Art’s Sake, a weekly celebration of the ninth art, ending this week with a look at Howard Chaykin’s Study in Scarlet. Okay then, off we go… starting with Nicolas Amiard, manipulating the art of many famous cartoonists for an important message:. Each year during the...
Too Much Wibbly Wobbly In The Timey Wimey: Reviewing ‘Marauders’ #9
‘Marauders’ #9 hits a point of lore, character, and nostalgia overload as it continues the team’s already deadly trip to the ancient past to save some of the very first mutants of Earth. Tons of solid ideas and energetic vivid fun artwork fill this book that tries to stay afloat even as it gets a bit lost within itself and the story trappings at times.
Crowdfunding Comics: ‘Salmonella Smorgasbord’ – A Collection Of Mark Stafford’s Comics, Art And More
Artist Mark Stafford is currently crowdfunding a collection of his shorter, hard-to-find works from the wonderful world of comics and beyond. A prolific, but I feel, under appreciated artist, Stafford’s unique art style that has adorned “comics, beer mats, posters, kitchen aprons” and more makes him, for me at least, on of the more interesting artists around. And now, you can grab a bit of the action by considering funding Salomonella Smorgasbord: A Collection of Crimes Against Cartooning at crowdfundr.com here.
Family Reunions Can Be Difficult When Your Folks Are Supervillains: Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #13
“Batgirls Steph and Cass were taken off guard when they were captured by their own parents while magically swapped inside each other’s body in the 2022 Annual, and now it’s time for them to take the power back and do their own confronting! But sometimes it’s easier to kick butt than it is to talk about feelings, especially when those feelings hit close to home. Lady Shiva and Cluemaster seem to want to make amends with their daughters, but if the girls know anything, it’s that nothing is ever what it seems!”
New To You Comics #121: All-Ages Adventures In ‘Bone V1: Out From Boneville’
Everyone has different tastes in comics. Here at New To You Comics, we explore that as Tony and Tom dive into comics that, well, it’s right there in the column title. This week, we look at one of the indie greats of the nineties. Jeff Smith should be a...
Preview: Artemis Is On A Quest For Revenge In ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ #1
Mark London, artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton. It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers.
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
I posted quite a bit of Mark Millar related news, that seemed to grab your attention. Plus, it helps it always grabs Millar’s attention too. A big supporter of our site as proven by our exclusive free read of American Jesus: Revelation #1, which you can read here. Plus, I also brought you news of Millar’s globe-spanning new series announcement for The Ambassadors here. And, finally, we had a new look at Nemesis: Reloaded #1 here.
Marvel’s Cutest Monster Finally Hits Print In March’s ‘It’s Jeff’!
Jeff the Landshark has been a fan favorite since his debut in West Coast Avengers. Now his cult fave Marvel Unlimited series is hitting print for the first time in March with It’s Jeff #1. Collecting the hit digital series from Kelly Thompson & Gurihiru, the over-sized one-shot will...
The Team-Up Of The Decade Is Here: Previewing ‘Batman/Spawn’ #1
Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths crossing again…but not by choice!. What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you’ve been waiting almost two decades for!
Beware The Creeper In ‘Danger Street’ #1 Preview
“Joining the Justice League is a goal for any superhero, but what happens when a quest for membership takes a sinister turn? Join Starman, Metamorpho, and Warlord as they look to prove themselves worthy by summoning and defeating Darkseid in battle. Soon they’ll learn that calling upon a New God never ends well, and their world is headed for a crisis as a result! The journey to save the day will be a treacherous one filled with princesses, knights, and all kinds of monsters. Each person the heroes encounter plays a crucial role in this sprawling yet gripping narrative that is a little bit silly, a whole lot dark, and completely cool. Expect the unexpected with a supporting cast featuring Manhunter, Lady Cop, the Green Team, and the Creeper!
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ — A Comparison Of The Film Vs. The Television Adaptation
Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale television series has done such an amazing job that it’s often easy to forget that decades ago there was a film adaptation of Margaret Atwood‘s novel. Obviously, the 1990 movie couldn’t do the same type of long-form storytelling the TV show has — especially now that it is multiple seasons long. Nevertheless, a lot can be said about comparing the two versions of the same story.
DC Announces ‘Superman: Lost’ From Christopher Priest And Carlo Pagulayan
With the return of Superman to Earth and a relaunch for the Man of Steel imminent, it would seem that DC Comics are finally showing Clark some much needed love. After all, it can’t always be about Batman, right? And as a fan for the big blue boy scout, I for one welcome the announcement that the Deathstroke team of writer Christopher Priest (Black Adam) and artist Carlo Pagulayan (Deathstroke) are reuniting for a 10-issue Superman series, Superman: Lost, debuting March 14th, 2023.
Emma Kubert Announces New Whimsical Fantasy Series ‘Stoneheart’ From Image Comics
Emma Kubert (Frank Miller’s Pandora, Inkblot, Radiant Pink) id ebuting a new creator-owend seris through Image Comics called Stoneheart, described as “a whimsically twisted new tale” and launching in March 2023. And, here’s what you need to know:. “In Stoneheart, the bubbly and headstrong Shayde Whisper...
‘Hellboy Web Of Wyrd’ Video Game Coming To Consoles and PCs
A new Hellboy game that aims to capture the unique look of Mike Mignola’s comic book artwork is coming to all major platforms as well as PCs. Action-adventure game Hellboy Web of Wyrd features an original storyline crafted in collaboration with Mignola, also designed the program’s key art. Actor Lance Reddick voices Hellboy.
