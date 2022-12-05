Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Danvers And The X-Men Set Out Into Space In ‘Captain Marvel’ #44 Preview
“The Uncanny Carol Danvers returns to space—and to the X-Men?! A mysterious degraded message from Rogue has arrived at the same time that Carol’s emergency beacon begins screaming with cries from Binary, and that cannot possibly be a coincidence. Carol assembles a team of allies, including Polaris, Gambit, Wolverine, and Psylocke, bent on rescue, but what they find instead is a dangerous old enemy bent on revenge.”
comicon.com
Thor Seeks Out The Mad Titan In ‘Thanos: Death Notes’ #1 Preview
Written by: J. Michael Straczynski, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Torunn Grønbekk. Thanos is missing, presumed dead after the chilling events of Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić’s ETERNALS. But Thor has seen a vision of his return. And it is enough to make even a God fear. To prepare himself, to prepare the universe, Thor desperately searches for answers in Thanos’ past…and finds a glimpse of the Marvel Universe’s dark future.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom actor teases brutal role: "Venom doesn't give a damn"
Tony Todd talks Venom's presence in the sequel
thedigitalfix.com
The internet has noticed something really weird in the Avengers movies
The Avengers movies are the absolute pinnacle of the MCU – packed to the brim with epic action sequences, heart, and drama. But now the internet has just noticed something strange about the last two Avengers MCU movies. Reflecting back on the superhero movie franchise, the first two Avengers...
ComicBook
Marvel Teases Tony Stark's Death in Invincible Iron Man #1 (Exclusive)
The newest volume of Invincible Iron Man is trying to start off by putting Tony Stark on death's door. Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri are the creative team on Invincible Iron Man after Christopher Cantwell ended his Iron Man run with an oversized 650th issue. Tony's money, fame, and connections are all gone, and there's a bounty on the Armored Avenger's head. Of course, Iron Man has been up against similar odds before, and always finds a way to come out on top. There's always the possibility things are different this time, and a preview of the first Invincible Iron Man issue sets the table for some of that drama.
Marvel has a big Avengers problem in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars
Marvel will conclude the Multiverse Saga with a massive Avengers crossover event spanning The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. The movies are coming out one year apart, just like Infinity War and Endgame did, ending with Secret Wars in May 2026. We have a long way to go until then...
One of Marvel’s best villains might return to fight the Avengers again
Marvel confirmed earlier this year what we’ve been thinking about for the better part of the last three years. Avengers: Secret Wars will be the next Endgame-like MCU adventure, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty acting as an introduction, just like Infinity War. That’s to say that we’re in the Multiverse Saga, with Kang (Jonathan Majors) being the next big villain Avengers will have to battle.
comicon.com
Preview: Scott Snyder And Francis Manapul Reunite On ‘Nocterra Special: Val’
“DARK VAL” – In this special one-shot featuring awesome art by FRANCIS MANAPUL (Clear Justice League) Val reflects on her hard and sometimes merciless past in the wake of the shocking events at the conclusion of “Pedal to the Metal.”. But when an unlikely ally reveals a...
How to watch the Marvel movies in order
Here's how to watch Marvel movies in order of chronological events and their release dates -- plus, where to watch them all.
ComicBook
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Released
Earlier this year, Marvel fans who attended SDCC got the first glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the footage wasn't shared with the public. After months of waiting, the trailer is finally here. Today, the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP featured the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated threequel. You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, which features the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, in the player above.
Zoe Saldaña Admitted How She Really Feels About Marvel's Intense Secrecy Around Their Scripts
"I really enjoy working with filmmakers that don't underestimate my intelligence."
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Namor’s MCU arrival was ‘revealed’ in Avengers: Endgame scene
A seemingly disposable line from Avengers: Endgame spoiled the arrival of Black Panther 2’s villain, it has emerged.Tenoch Huerta will play Namor in Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is in cinemas from Friday (11 November).The character, the king of an underwater city named Talokan, serves as the film’s primary antagonist, which may not come as a surprise if you detected a certain interaction in the 2019 Avengers film.The dialogue arrived early on in the film, around the 26-minute mark, during a scene in which those who survived Thanos’s destructive finger-snap discuss what is happening in their...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket
Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Godzilla– Monsters & Protectors—All Hail The King!’ #3 (of 5)
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King! #3 (of 5), out tomorrow from writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Nathan Widick. ‘The Xiliens, looking for a countermeasure against Godzilla, have managed to find the resting place...
comicon.com
Gus Starts Hearing Voices In ‘Damage Control’ #5 Preview
This is it… This is Gus’s absolute last, last chance to find a place to fit in at Damage Control. Unfortunately, the only remaining department that will have him is the Deep Storage Vault—where he is tasked with cataloging the contents of all the endless rows of crates and containers. Seems like it should be fairly low-risk. However, this is Gus we’re talking about, and before the day is over, there will be a massive morass of mechanical mayhem perpetrated by Machine Man, Jocasta, Sentry 459, TESS-ONE and Sentinels galore! Hans Rodionoff and Adam F. Goldberg continue to churn out hilarious word combinations, and Nathan Stockman serves up visual punchlines that will delight and entertain you as we conclude Gus’ epic journey through Damage Control!
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
comicon.com
Preview: Blood, Beasts, And Bodies In ‘Shock Shop’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Shock Shop #4, dropping tomorrow from writer Cullen Bunn, artists Danny Luckert and Leila Leiz, and colorists Danny Luckert and Bill Crabtree. ‘A brand-new horror anthology flipbook taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Undiscovered Country’ #22 From Image Comics
Art by Guiseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi. “DISUNITY” Part Four – Charlotte and Valentina’s wild quest through the turning points of American history nears its conclusion while Ace Janet and Chang come face to face with the most dangerous possible destiny for the US…and their own.
