Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
‘It’s very exhausting’: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George injuries draw painfully honest reaction from Clippers center Ivica Zubac
After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard has been in and out of the lineup again for the Los Angeles Clippers this term. He’s played in just five out of the Clippers’ 24 games so far this season, which has left his teammates with no other choice but to carry the load without him.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Austin Reaves in Wednesday's lineup for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will get the start after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with knee soreness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reaves to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
Patrick Beverley continues to kill Lakers as LA loses LeBron’s Cavs return
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially on fire these days, willing themselves out from the bottom of the Western Conference. Anthony Davis just took Western Conference Player of the Week honors after claiming ownership of the Washington Wizards with 55 points and 17 rebounds as the latest chapter of the greatest run of his career.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley out versus Raptors
On Tuesday night, Anthony Davis was suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was in the starting lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of over 101 degrees, yet he still...
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out John Wall (injury management) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wall will not play in Orlando after the veteran was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones starting for Grizzlies Monday in lieu of Ja Morant (ankle)
The Memphis Grizzlies will start Tyus Jones at point guard in Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones will take over for Monday's game against the Heat while Morant deals with an ankle injury. Our models project Jones, who has a $5,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 14.4 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Ish Wainright operating in bench role for Suns on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wainwright will come off the bench after Torrey Craig was picked as Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 124.3 minutes this season, Wainright is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams (knee) questionable for Grizzlies' Wednesday matchup versus Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williams appears closer to making his season debut after he missed extended time with right knee soreness. Expect David Roddy to see more minutes if Williams remains out. Williams' current projection...
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains idle at Ravens practice Thursday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Thursday. Jackson remained out for a second straight day and it remains unlikely that he will suit up for Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tyler Huntley is expected to start for the Ravens on Sunday. In relief of Jackson last week, Huntley completed 27 of 32 attempts for 187 yards and an interception, and he added 10 carries for 41 yards and a score.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado (rib) questionable for Friday
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado is questionable for Friday versus the Phoenix Suns due to a rib contusion. Alvarado left Wednesday's game early with a rib contusion. He received X-rays afterward that fortunately came back negative, so it appears to only be a day-to-day concern. Devonte' Graham and Dyson Daniels will be in line for more minutes if Alvarado misses Friday's matchup.
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (knee) expected to return Friday for Jazz
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is expected to play Friday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley missed the last nine games for the Jazz. Collin Sexton, who left early Wednesday with a hamstring injury, will likely move back to the bench after filling in for Conley with the starters.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Dejounte Murray (ankle) will not return on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Murray will not return after he suffered a left ankle sprain in first half. Expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to play an increased offensive role if Murray were to miss more time.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Tuesday's game versus Pistons
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Herro will be active at home despite being listed with a left ankle sprain. In 34.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Herro's Tuesday projection includes 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Miami on Thursday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Los Angeles. Our models expect Robinson to play 12.1 minutes against the Clippers on Thursday. Robinson's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (ankle) to remain out Friday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herb Jones will not play Friday versus the Phoenix Suns due to a left ankle sprain. Jones will pick up a fourth consecutive absence and Brandon Ingram (toe) will also remain out. Dyson Daniels figures to draw another start. He played 25 minutes on Wednesday and scored 6 points (2-5 field goals, 2-3 free throws) with 3 boards, an assist, and 2 steals.
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans again Friday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram will not play Friday versus the Phoenix Suns due to a left big toe sprain. Ingram has been ruled out for a sixth straight game and the Pelicans haven't given a timeline on when they expect him to return. Trey Murphy will likely draw another start and Naji Marshall will have additional minutes available off the bench.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (conditioning) on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Strus will make his 14th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for conditioning purposes. In a matchup against a Pistons' team allowing 39.7 FanDuel points per game to small forwards, numberFire's models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) out on Tuesday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Vincent will not be available after he was ruled out with knee effusion. Expect Victor Oladipo to play a second unit role on Tuesday night if he is active. Oladipo's current projection includes 7.2...
