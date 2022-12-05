ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 9

MU students work to raise awareness about racial injustice on campus; university responds. Students on MU's campus are enraged over recent acts of racism from another student on social media. A screenshot of a Snapchat post began circulating on social media on Wednesday that shows a student's face with the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Temperatures increase while clouds remain in place

After another average day in terms of temperatures, mid-Missouri can expect to warm to a few degrees above average in the coming days. Sunday should start to see the region climb near 50 degrees, with that threshold expected to be crossed on Monday and Tuesday. Sunday will start off with...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Light Rain to Start the Weekend

Scattered rain showers make their way into southern Missouri early Saturday morning around 3 AM. These will stick around for most of the morning and stay mainly south of I-70. This won't be a washout for any of us, and we'll be able to have plenty of dry time and cloud cover on Saturday. Temperatures also creep towards 50 degrees as we finish off the weekend.
MISSOURI STATE

