Jerry Dipoto served as the manager of the Seattle Mariners from 2015-2022. Dipoto is the architect behind the Mariners ending their 21-year playoff drought. While the climb to contention was not easy, the rise came from the Mariners’ front office. The average fan may not know how frequently the 54-year-old trades players, who has overseen a lot of trades in his seven seasons. At the end of the 2021 season, Seattle promoted him to President of Baseball Operations. As of December 2, 2022, Dipoto has overseen 139 trades, nearly double of Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins (70), who became general around the same time.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO