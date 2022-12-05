Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Chicago Fire boss explains decision to bring back controversial character in season 11 fall finale
Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Season 11 of Chicago Fire has ended with a bang this year, quite literally, as a grenade went off leaving Carver and Stella's lives in the balance. But before that, we saw the similarly explosive return of Emma, the disgraced paramedic played...
digitalspy.com
Yellowjackets season 2 confirms start date with new teaser
Yellowjackets season 1 spoilers follow. Yellowjackets fans, it's time to brush up on your theories as the Showtime series has finally revealed when we'll feast our eyes upon season 2. The survival mystery teen drama will return for a second round on March 24, 2023 in the US. A UK...
CBS News
The CW network sets midseason premiere dates for returning favorites
Hit Dramas "Walker" and "Walker Independence" Return on Thursday, January 12, 2023. New Episodes of "Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars" and "World's Funniest Animals" Premiere on Saturday, January 14, 2023. "The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards" Hosted by Chelsea Handler Airs Live on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Alternative Series...
Popculture
'9-1-1' Not on Tonight, Fox Airing Holiday Special Instead
There is no new episode of the Fox drama 9-1-1 on Monday, Dec. 5. The show's fall finale aired last week on Nov. 28. Fox is handing over the Monday, 8 p.m. ET timeslot to a TMZ Christmas special with the whimsical title TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas. The special features...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise season 12 return date confirmed following Christmas special
Death In Paradise will return for its 12th series sooner than we had hoped, just after the festive special. Season 11 of the hit show aired earlier this year, and viewers watched as DS Florence Cassell (played by Joséphine Jobert) left the show. The cast of the beloved series...
Are Kirsten Vangsness And Adam Rodriguez From Criminal Minds: Evolution Friends In Real Life? – Exclusive
On "Criminal Minds," Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez have a fun but complicated relationship. At the end of Season 15, which aired on CBS in 2020, the pair — played by Kirsten Vangsness and Adam Rodriguez — were on the cusp of dating after years of frenemy flirting.
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series
Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Kaley Cuoco's Net Worth Is Massive Mainly Thanks To An Enormous Salary Per Episode Of 'The Big Bang Theory'
When the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory began airing in 2007, it changed the lives and careers of some of the stars, one of which was Kaley Cuoco. For Kaley, playing Penny earned her international recognition. She maintained the role for 12 years before the series finally ended on May 19, 2019. Fortunately for the actress, her career was not the only aspect of her life that witnessed a drastic change.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
startattle.com
NCIS (Season 20 Episode 9) “Higher Education”, trailer, release date
NCIS investigates the d—h of a college student who was k—-d while running across the street and had connections to McGee’s wife, Delilah. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS. – David McCallum as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. NCIS (Season 20 Episode 9) “Higher Education”, trailer,...
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks lines up Christmas fire in killer Bobby storyline
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks schoolboy Bobby Costello resorts to arson later this month as he tries to kill off another target. Bobby has been unveiled as the Channel 4 soap's newest villain after being responsible for the deaths of Sylver McQueen, Silas Blissett and Verity Hutchinson this year. Upcoming episodes...
Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 — release date, cast, plot, and everything we know
The Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 arrives on ITV1 on Christmas Day.
digitalspy.com
Former Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig shares health update after cancelling tour
Sandi Toksvig is waiting to fly back to the UK after leaving Australian hospital. Earlier this week, the comedian and former Great British Bake Off co-host was diagnosed with bronchial pneumonia while out on tour in the Southern Hemisphere, forcing her to cancel the New Zealand leg of it. Now,...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders and Hollyoaks stars join Plebs series finale Soldiers of Rome
Plebs is going out in the most epic way possible, with a feature-length special on ITVX. Plebs: Soldiers of Rome hits the streaming platform on Thursday, December 8 and, ahead of its release, ITV has shared a new trailer, alongside some exciting casting news. Friday Night Dinner's Tom Rosenthal, Pls...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks kills off character in latest All 4 episode
Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's first-look episode (December 6), which hasn't yet aired on TV but is available to watch now on All 4. Hollyoaks star Eva O'Hara has left the show after three years in the role of Verity Hutchinson. Verity's final scenes aired when she was killed off...
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale confirms full Christmas and New Year scheduling
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed its scheduling details for the Christmas and New Year period. The ITV1 soap is lining up plenty of drama for fans to enjoy over the festive season, but as with every year, there'll be some changes to airdates and timeslots. As Christmas and New...
digitalspy.com
Great British Bake Off stars confirm return for New Year special
The Great British Bake Off's New Year's special lineup is now officially confirmed. Lottie Bedlow from the 2020 series and 2021 finalist Chigs Parmar will be joined by Manon Legrève and Antony Amourdoux from the 2018 series. Lottie was first to announce her participation via her Instagram Stories yesterday...
