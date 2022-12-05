The Rockefeller Foundation has announced a $2.5 million grant in support of energy-saving home retrofit strategies for affordable housing. The grant will support the Residential Retrofits for Energy Equity (R2E2), launched by the American Council for Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), Elevate, Emerald Cities Collaborative, and HR&A Advisors to provide training to state, local, and tribal governments as well as community-based organizations (CBOs) to facilitate energy upgrades for affordable housing. With additional grants of $250,000 each from JPMorgan Chase and the Wells Fargo Foundation and support from the JPB Foundation, R2E2 will work to address the compounding crises of housing affordability, energy insecurity, and climate change by lowering utility bills, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving residents’ health, creating high-paying local jobs, and helping to advance racial equity. The People’s Climate Innovation Center is advising R2E2 on centering equity in the project and its outcomes and on facilitating community-driven planning processes.

