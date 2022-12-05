ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker from Tennessee, commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State's football program secured a commitment Saturday from Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker out of Tennessee. Bohannon, who has yet to receive a star rating from 247Sports.com, chose WSU over offers from Memphis and five FCS suitors. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder earned all-region honors as a senior...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State can't complete late rally, falls to unbeaten UNLV

Washington State used efficient shooting to offset a slew of turnovers and crept back from a double-digit deficit in the second half Saturday, but unbeaten UNLV hung on late to deny the Cougars’ upset bid. The Rebels improved to 10-0, squeezing past WSU 74-70 during the Las Vegas Clash...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Former Washington State coach Mike Leach hospitalized due to 'health issue'

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who led Washington State from 2012-19, was hospitalized Sunday due to a “personal health issue,” according to a university news release. Leach was transported by ambulance from his home to the university’s medical center in Jackson, Mississippi. No further information was available....
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UC Riverside's Zyon Pullin stuns Idaho with go-ahead basket in final seconds

MOSCOW – The UC Riverside Highlanders were determined not to let Idaho’s recent Big Sky Conference player of the week Isaac Jones beat them . It worked – barely – but it almost didn’t leave enough people to contain Big Sky leading scorer Divant’e Moffitt , who brought Idaho to the brink of an improbable comeback in the closing seconds.
RIVERSIDE, CA

