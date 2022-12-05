Read full article on original website
Men's Basketball Moves Past CCSU, 90-77
The Fordham men's basketball team extended its winning streak into double figures on Sunday afternoon, moving past Central Connecticut State, 90-77, inside the Rose Hill Gym for its 10th straight victory. The Rams are in the midst of their first 10-game winning streak in more than three decades. The last...
Women's Basketball Leads Wire-to-Wire in 20-Point Win Over FDU
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball made it three consecutive wins with a wire-to-wire 78-58 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday afternoon. As a result, the Rams improve to 7-4 overall. Although the shots weren't always falling, it was still an impressive all-around effort by the Rams, scoring 17...
Men’s Basketball Hosts CCSU on Sunday
Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, by hosting the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Sunday, December 11, at 1:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge...
Men’s Basketball Gets By Binghamton, 77-62
Bronx, N.Y. – Fifty years ago today Apollo 17 astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt became the last humans to walk on the moon. Two years earlier, the Fordham men's basketball squad opened the season 11-0 on the way to a 26-win season. The 2022-2023 Fordham basketball team is doing its best to keep up with that team, defeating Binghamton University, 77-62, tonight in the Rose Hill Gym to improve to 10-1 on the year, the best start for the Rams since that 1970-1971 team.
Volleyball Announces Addition of Lorenza Rosenkilde to 2023 Recruiting Class
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball head coach Ian Choi has announced a fifth addition to his 2023 recruiting class – Danish junior international middle blocker Lorenza Rosenkilde. She joins four incoming freshman for the 2023 season. "Lorenza is going to provide solid depth in the middle position for...
