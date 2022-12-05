Bronx, N.Y. – Fifty years ago today Apollo 17 astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt became the last humans to walk on the moon. Two years earlier, the Fordham men's basketball squad opened the season 11-0 on the way to a 26-win season. The 2022-2023 Fordham basketball team is doing its best to keep up with that team, defeating Binghamton University, 77-62, tonight in the Rose Hill Gym to improve to 10-1 on the year, the best start for the Rams since that 1970-1971 team.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO