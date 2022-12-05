Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Amber Waterman: Her husband pleads innocent to helping her dispose of pregnant victim’s bodyLavinia ThompsonSpringfield, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KYTV
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
myozarksonline.com
The collision of two trucks has resulted in injuries for a Richland woman
The collision of two trucks Tuesday evening at 5:35 on Spring Road, two miles south of A-B highway in Pulaski County, has resulted in injuries for a Richland woman. According the highway patrol, the accident occurred when a 2004 Dodge 1500, driven by 71-year-old Steven W. Robinson of Richland, crossed the centerline and struck a 2011 Ford F-150, driven by 40-year-old Teresa R. Speer of Richland. Robinson was not injured in the accident, but Speer received moderate injuries and was transported by Pulaski County E-M-S to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.
Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt Tuesday night following a crash in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near mile marker 159.6. v Troopers said a car driven by Marius V. Hook, 62, of O'Fallon, Illinois, The post Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTLO
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
KTTS
I-44 Crash Shuts Down Traffic In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Westbound lanes of I-44 were closed this morning at the 69.4 mile marker after a crash between a semi and at least one other vehicle. The crash near James River and I-44 in Springfield happened around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters spent the morning on the scene after...
KYTV
Troopers reopen westbound I-44 near Springfield, Mo., after fiery crash
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Tuesday morning, a fiery crash shut down I-44 near Springfield. Troopers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 70 west of Springfield. The collision involved one tractor-trailer and a dump truck. MoDOT crews reopened the interstate around noon.
kjluradio.com
Two men seriously injured in three-vehicle crash involving two semis in Pulaski County
Two out-of-state men are seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash, involving two semis, in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-44, near the St. Robert exit, Monday night. The Patrol says Marius Hook V, 62, of O’Fallon, Illinois, was passing two semis and when he changed lanes, he ran off the right side of the road. Troopers say Hook then overcorrected, ran back on the road, and into the median, where he hit the concreate wall. One of the semis then hit Hook’s vehicle, and the second semi rear-ended the first semi.
One Killed, Three Injured in Niangua Bridge Crash
One person was killed and three people were injured in a three-car collision that occurred Friday night in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2009 Volkswagen GTI, driven by 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich of Camdenton, was on Missouri 5 on the Niangua Bridge just after 7 p.m., when he swerved to avoid a northbound 2010 Cadillac CTS, driven by 55-year-old Donna K. Hunt of Union. The front left of the VW struck the rear of the Cadillac. The front of a southbound 2008 Yamaha MC, driven by 54-year-old Drew E. Fairchild of Camdenton, struck the right side of the Cadillac. The Yamaha and Cadillac ran off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier. The VW traveled off the left side, hit the concrete barrier and returned to the roadway.
KYTV
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of 54-year-old Drew Fairchild on Friday night. Court documents say 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich has been charged with DWI-death of another and two counts of DWI- serious physical injury. Around 7:30 p.m. Friday,...
KTLO
Bakersfield man makes court appearance for stealing and burning vehicle
A Missouri man facing charges in two Arkansas counties for stealing and burning a single vehicle appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The case of 43-year-old Clarence “Clay” Mason, who lists an address in Bakersfield, was continued until his Public Defender can check on a companion case in Fulton County.
Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camdenton man was charged with three driving while intoxicated felonies after a crash on Friday left one person dead and two more injured. Miles Aldrich, 32, is charged with DWI involving the death of another and two counts of DWI causing serious injury. He is being held without bond at The post Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri teen dies after rear-end crash
PULASKI COUNTY —A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 2a.m. Sunday in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway reported a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by a 17-year-old Fair Grove boy was eastbound on Interstate 44 just east of the Route 7 exit. The pickup rear-ended a 2019...
KYTV
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died after a two-car collision Saturday when she was turning onto I-44 from Glenstone Ave. According to Springfield Police, the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Rita Deckard of Marshfield. The accident happened around 3:18 p.m. Saturday when Deckard was driving south on Glenstone...
cassville-democrat.com
Man injured in Hwy. 86 wreck
A Shell Knob man was injured in a wreck at 10:05 p.m. Sunday on Highway 86, one mile east of Golden. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Samuel Anderson, 24, of Shell Knob, was driving a 2005 Honda CRV eastbound when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned in the highway.
KYTV
The Place: OZARKS DEAL - Get a 1-Day Self-Defense Training course for $40
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The world can be very dangerous for women and self-defense is a vital piece of knowledge to help them stay safe. F8 Training is now offering $40 for a full day of their self defense training. Go to ozarksdeals.com to register.
KTLO
2 Boone County residents charged with commercial burglary
Two Boone County residents have been charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary amongst multiple other charges, including possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.In October, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was performing a property check at Myers Storage units in Bellefonte due to numerous thefts reported there. Officers made contact with 45-year-old Charles Seagraves and 39-year-old Gloria Ford and asked if they were the owners of the unit, which both said yes. Because of the amount of thefts in the area, they were asked for the lock and key. Ford proceeded to look for the lock and when Seagraves was asked what number the unit was, he could not provide the information.
KTTS
Fatal Crash Saturday In Northeast Springfield
(KTTS News) — A crash Saturday afternoon near Glenstone and I-44 in Springfield leaves a woman from Marshfield dead. Police say Rita Deckard, 57, was turning onto eastbound I-44 when she was hit by a car. Police say speed was a factor in the crash, but impairment was not.
KTTS
Springfield Police Working Murder-Suicide
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have ruled the deaths of a couple Saturday in the 700 block of West Whiteside a murder-suicide. Police say Lavare W.D. Everett, 44, shot and killed 45-year-old Christina Lopez, and then shot himself. Press Release. On Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 7:03 p.m., the...
KYTV
Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it has investigator-monitored surveillance at a Harrison storage unit facility following numerous break-ins. Investigators say that despite repeated incidents at Myers Rentals Mini Storage on U.S. 65 and advisement from deputies, the storage facility owners had not installed security cameras until recently.
Comments / 3