Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountry1077.com
2022 Boys Basketball Preview: Sioux Central Rebels
Sioux Rapids, Ia (KICD) – The next team we will look at for our boys basketball preview is the Sioux Central Rebels. Last year Sioux Central went 17-5 and 10-1 in the Twin Lakes Conference where they finished 2nd. The Rebels would fall in the second round of 2A Substate 2 to Okoboji. After last season’s success, coach Stephen Tjaden says almost all of last season’s production returns.
bigcountry1077.com
Sioux Central’s Webber Signs With Southwest Minnesota State
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Brynn Webber of Iowa Premier Softball and Sioux Central has signed on to play Softball at Southwest Minnesota State. The Mustangs are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in NCAA Division II. Webber said SMSU was a perfect fit for her stylistically and socially.
bigcountry1077.com
Update: Multiple Snow Events Declared Ahead of Anticipated Snowfall
UPDATE: Additional snow emergencies have been announced in Storm Lake between 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and in West Bend starting at 6 p.m. tonight going until noon tomorrow. Original Story:. Northwest IA (KICD) — There is a winter weather advisory in place today calling for a few...
bigcountry1077.com
Parking Ban for Snow Removal in Downtown Spencer Tonight
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The City of Spencer declared a snow event yesterday banning parking on city streets until this morning, and has issued another ban in the Downtown Commercial District for tonight. The city put out a notice to have all cars cleared out of the Downtown area...
bigcountry1077.com
Jury Begins Deliberation in Goyne-Yarns Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Closing arguments were made this morning in the 1st Degree Murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, who stands accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in February. Corey Harguth reports from the Buena Vista County Courthouse.
bigcountry1077.com
City of Spencer Continuing Work To Bring Trailer Park Into Compliance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work with the owner of the trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds to bring the property up to city code. City Attorney Don Hemphill told the City Council on Monday progress continues to be made, but there is still work to be done.
bigcountry1077.com
Grants Approved for Estherville Emergency Services
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Two branches of emergency services were approved to seek grants at the latest Estherville City Council meeting. First up was a request to help secure a two-part grant for an emergency vehicle. City Administrator Penny Clayton explained how their application to the Palo Alto County...
bigcountry1077.com
Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Comments / 0