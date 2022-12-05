ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Pierre 5th In Both AA Hoops Preseason Polls; White River #1 Among Class B Boys

Both Pierre teams are ranked and four of 2022’s six state champions are on top of the 2022 South Dakota Media High School Basketball Polls, released Monday. Pierre is ranked fifth in both AA polls. White River, a state semifinalist last season, is on top of the Class B boys poll, with finalist Lower Brule fourth.
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Cattlemen’s 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow to be held next week in Pierre

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The SDCA invites the public to attend the Cattlemen’s Banquet, President’s Auction, and enjoy live entertainment to follow. Banquet tickets are available in advance at sdcattlemen.org.
PIERRE, SD
500+ presents ready for DRG Media Group, Oahe Federal Credit Union, River Cities Public Transit “Great Holiday Gift Giveaway”

Our secret is out! River Cities Public Transit, Oahe Federal Credit Union and DRG Media Group will give away over 530, already wrapped gifts for kids on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Beginning at 4pm at the storm shelter and community room in Pierre’s Griffin Park, some of Santa’s elves will guide individuals through the mountain of gifts to find items that are appropriate for kids ages infant through 12 years.
PIERRE, SD
Sully Area Singers to perform December 11

The Sully Area Singers will perform their 2022 Christmas cantata The Christmas Song on Sunday, December 11, at 2:00 p.m. at Parkwood Senior Apartments in Pierre with an encore performance at 5:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Onida. Among the songs included in The Christmas Song are ‘Tonight,...
PIERRE, SD
Pierre burning trees today at pile site on east side of town

The Pierre Solid Waste Department is burning a pile of trees today (Dec. 7, 2022) at the Material Recovery Site on the east side of town. The pile is located north of the Hughes County Jail and the State Women’s Prison. Solid Waste Manager Val Keller says the pile...
PIERRE, SD
Avera Medical Group Gettysburg welcoming new Physician Assistant later this month

Avera Medical Group Gettysburg will soon welcome a new Physician Assistant to the medical team. KaraLynn Kuhn will join the six current providers Dec. 19, 2022. Kuhn grew up in Aberdeen and attended North Dakota State University for her undergraduate studies. She recently completed the Northwestern College Physician Assistant program in Orange City, Iowa.
GETTYSBURG, SD
Pierre Volunteer Fire Department gives annual awards, reelects officers

The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards banquet Friday night (Dec. 2, 2022). This year’s award winners (in order of picture below) are:. Rookie of the Year– Nathan Brockel with Engine 2. Don Marso Award for overall firefighting career accomplishments– Byron Caauwe with Engine 3.
PIERRE, SD
READ: Gov. Noem’s 2022 budget address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem presents her annual budget address at 1 p.m. CT Tuesday in Pierre. After winning reelection in November, Noem is giving her fifth budget address to state lawmakers. She said the proposal would include proposals for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year and for the 2024 fiscal year.
PIERRE, SD
Pierre to benefit from improved water quality

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Pierre began distributing water from the City’s new Water Treatment Plant located near the Missouri River bridge in southwest Pierre. Mayor Steve Harding is celebrating the milestone. “This is a huge step forward for the City and our quality of...
PIERRE, SD
The Bollwegs withdraws opposition to proposed wind farm on the Hughes/Hyde border

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- It appears the only opposition to a proposed wind farm along the Hughes/Hyde County border are ending their opposition. Attorney Brett Koenecke is representing the North Bend Wind Farm project and says an agreement was worked out late Monday night with intervenors Michael and Judy Bollweg of rural Harrold and their and their business entities.
HYDE COUNTY, SD
SD Budget Delivered to Legislators

A number of incoming legislators, including District 18 Representative-elect Julie Auch of Lesterville were in attendance for the Governor’s budget address Tuesday in Pierre. She says there were some items that caught her attention…. Auch says the Governor laid out a good plan to cut the state sales...
LESTERVILLE, SD
Pierre’s new drinking water treatment plant begins operation today

The City of Pierre started pumping water from its new Water Treatment Plant today (Dec. 6, 2022), but distribution to the entire town will take a few weeks to complete. City Project Manager Gidget Palmer says it’s not possible to shut off well water and turn on treated water using the same pipes, so the two sources will comingle in the distribution system for a bit. She says people will notice a gradual change in their water over the next two to three weeks as the old water makes its way out of the system.
PIERRE, SD

