Texas State

News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness, according to CNN. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McVie's family posted "on behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Felt She Was ‘Betraying Somebody Else’ With Rock Hall Nomination

Dolly Parton may now be enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t feel a little guilty about it. Ahead of the ceremony in November, the country icon experienced a whirlwind of emotions over her induction, which went ahead, despite her encouraging voters to look elsewhere. “I still had this feeling that I was taking votes from someone that had spent… I would take any country things they give me because I’d feel I’d earned any of them that I get,” Parton says in a special holiday episode of Proud Radio with Hunter...
WGAU

'It's fate.' 40 years later, Ke Huy Quan is a star, again

NEW YORK — (AP) — Ke Huy Quan is trying hard not to cry. He's been crying a lot lately. Quan tends to get emotional any time he contemplates his sudden reversal of fate. Every since "Everything Everywhere All at Once" opened in theaters earlier this year, 51-year-old Quan — who a lifetime ago was the iconic child star of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," as Short Round, and Data in "Goonies" — has been, he says, "overwhelmed by emotions every day."
The Jewish Press

Word Prompt – DARK – Ruchama Feuerman

I’m sure at least one other contributor went on a riff about “You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen’s famous last song before he passed away. So I won’t go there. I’m sure someone else wrote about Bereishit, verse two: “And darkness was on the face of the deep,” which kind of suggests there was a darkness that preceded creation, a darkness that was always there. So I won’t write about that.
NME

Listen to previously unreleased Sparklehorse song ‘It Will Never Stop’

A previously unreleased Sparklehorse song has been shared by the brother of late frontman Mark Linkous. The track, ‘It Will Never Stop’, was unearthed by Matt Linkous while overseeing his brother’s estate and archiving his recordings. The Sparklehorse frontman died by suicide in 2010, at the age of 47.
American Songwriter

Review: The Mortal Prophets’ ‘Me and the Devil’ is a Nightmarish Ride

Anyone having trouble getting to, or staying, asleep should proceed with caution when playing The Mortal Prophets’ debut album around bedtime. The band, actually frontman/singer/songwriter John Beckmann and some hired hands, craft a dark, portentous, and sure, nightmarish audio intensity guaranteed to send chills through listeners and interrupt almost anyone’s idea of a restful evening.
Stereogum

In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2022

Every year for the past 100 years I’ve put together an Oscars-style In Memoriam tribute to all the bands who broke up in the past 12 months. In this edition you’ll find some acts that you loved and some you’ve never heard of, but I promise they are (were) all real and had fans. Between the dismal touring economy, vinyl pressing delays, venue merch cuts, and TikTok’s oversized influence on young listeners, it’s surprising that more bands didn’t announce an “indefinite hiatus,” actually.
American Songwriter

Watch Tenacious D Nail “Wicked Game” Cover Along with Beatles Medley

Tenacious D is known for its lively rock songs and its blend of comedy and heavy metal, played through acoustic guitars. But the band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, performed two epic covers for SiriusXM: a rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and a medley of Beatles songs. And they nailed them both. See videos of the music below.
The Independent

Pharrell Williams song ‘Happy’ makes listeners happier than any other song, new survey finds

The happiest and saddest songs have been ranked based on how they convey emotion to listeners.Following the latest Spotify Wrapped reveal, a survey tested some of the most streamed songs to establish which were the happiest and saddest.From the data, Pharell Williams’ 2013 song “Happy” was found to convey the most amount of joy to the listener.In terms of sad songs, it was Nirvana’s 1991 track “Something In The Way” that made listeners the most miserable.To discover the results, data company HappyOrNot collaborated with Durham University music expert Annaliese Micallef Grimaud to look at some of the most widely...
iheart.com

Life As A Third Sister Wife Wasn’t What She Expected

When she was growing up in a polygamist church, Christine Brown thought the best way to participate was to become a third wife, but now the Sister Wives star says the practice no longer appeals to her. “I just looked at the society as a whole as being extremely fear...
