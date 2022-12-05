Read full article on original website
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness, according to CNN. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McVie's family posted "on behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Watch Rare Video Of Lion Giving Birth In Wild Because Nature Is Breathtaking
The mom and her new cub did it all on their own in South Africa.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
My twin babies failed sleep school 3 times. When they were 18 months we decided to ignore all the advice, and we finally got sleep.
When my twin baby boys weren't sleeping, my wife and I took them to sleep school. After three sleep schools didn't work, we found our own solution.
Dolly Parton Felt She Was ‘Betraying Somebody Else’ With Rock Hall Nomination
Dolly Parton may now be enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t feel a little guilty about it. Ahead of the ceremony in November, the country icon experienced a whirlwind of emotions over her induction, which went ahead, despite her encouraging voters to look elsewhere. “I still had this feeling that I was taking votes from someone that had spent… I would take any country things they give me because I’d feel I’d earned any of them that I get,” Parton says in a special holiday episode of Proud Radio with Hunter...
Bruce Springsteen Accidentally Played a 4-Hour Concert: ‘That’s Never a Plan’
Bruce Springsteen is the artist behind 'Dancing in the Dark,' even hosting a concert that was over 4 hours long. Here's what the Boss said about the accidentally long setlist.
'It's fate.' 40 years later, Ke Huy Quan is a star, again
NEW YORK — (AP) — Ke Huy Quan is trying hard not to cry. He's been crying a lot lately. Quan tends to get emotional any time he contemplates his sudden reversal of fate. Every since "Everything Everywhere All at Once" opened in theaters earlier this year, 51-year-old Quan — who a lifetime ago was the iconic child star of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," as Short Round, and Data in "Goonies" — has been, he says, "overwhelmed by emotions every day."
60 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually Posted On The Internet In 2022
Yes, these people exist.
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
The Jewish Press
Word Prompt – DARK – Ruchama Feuerman
I’m sure at least one other contributor went on a riff about “You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen’s famous last song before he passed away. So I won’t go there. I’m sure someone else wrote about Bereishit, verse two: “And darkness was on the face of the deep,” which kind of suggests there was a darkness that preceded creation, a darkness that was always there. So I won’t write about that.
People On TikTok Are Saying Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Causes All Sorts Of Health Issues, So We Spoke To An Expert To Get The Truth
People on TikTok have claimed that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is causing painful periods, acne, hair loss, and exhaustion. So we spoke to a doctor who rebuffed many of these claims.
Iggy Pop vows to never stage-dive again due to being "too rickety"
The Godfather of Punk says he'll no longer be stage-diving during live shows, a move that he famously popularised in his youth as frontman of The Stooges
NME
Listen to previously unreleased Sparklehorse song ‘It Will Never Stop’
A previously unreleased Sparklehorse song has been shared by the brother of late frontman Mark Linkous. The track, ‘It Will Never Stop’, was unearthed by Matt Linkous while overseeing his brother’s estate and archiving his recordings. The Sparklehorse frontman died by suicide in 2010, at the age of 47.
Review: The Mortal Prophets’ ‘Me and the Devil’ is a Nightmarish Ride
Anyone having trouble getting to, or staying, asleep should proceed with caution when playing The Mortal Prophets’ debut album around bedtime. The band, actually frontman/singer/songwriter John Beckmann and some hired hands, craft a dark, portentous, and sure, nightmarish audio intensity guaranteed to send chills through listeners and interrupt almost anyone’s idea of a restful evening.
Stereogum
In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2022
Every year for the past 100 years I’ve put together an Oscars-style In Memoriam tribute to all the bands who broke up in the past 12 months. In this edition you’ll find some acts that you loved and some you’ve never heard of, but I promise they are (were) all real and had fans. Between the dismal touring economy, vinyl pressing delays, venue merch cuts, and TikTok’s oversized influence on young listeners, it’s surprising that more bands didn’t announce an “indefinite hiatus,” actually.
Watch Tenacious D Nail “Wicked Game” Cover Along with Beatles Medley
Tenacious D is known for its lively rock songs and its blend of comedy and heavy metal, played through acoustic guitars. But the band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, performed two epic covers for SiriusXM: a rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and a medley of Beatles songs. And they nailed them both. See videos of the music below.
Pharrell Williams song ‘Happy’ makes listeners happier than any other song, new survey finds
The happiest and saddest songs have been ranked based on how they convey emotion to listeners.Following the latest Spotify Wrapped reveal, a survey tested some of the most streamed songs to establish which were the happiest and saddest.From the data, Pharell Williams’ 2013 song “Happy” was found to convey the most amount of joy to the listener.In terms of sad songs, it was Nirvana’s 1991 track “Something In The Way” that made listeners the most miserable.To discover the results, data company HappyOrNot collaborated with Durham University music expert Annaliese Micallef Grimaud to look at some of the most widely...
17 Incredibly Cursed Foods From 2022 That We Must Never Speak Of Again
That's it — you've all lost your kitchen privileges.
iheart.com
Life As A Third Sister Wife Wasn’t What She Expected
When she was growing up in a polygamist church, Christine Brown thought the best way to participate was to become a third wife, but now the Sister Wives star says the practice no longer appeals to her. “I just looked at the society as a whole as being extremely fear...
