Punta Gorda City Council to discuss attorney's contract

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council on Wednesday will discuss new Council Member Bill Dryburgh’s request to reconsider the contract of the city attorney.

Dryburgh brought the issue up last month at his first meeting after being elected to the council. City Attorney David Levin’s contract isn’t up for renewal for two years.

Dryburgh admits it’s not something he campaigned on, but it is what he heard at meet and greets in residents’ homes.

His request is on the 9 a.m. Wednesday City Council and Community Development Agency agenda Wednesday at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.

Dryburgh said he attended the city’s sign ordinance discussions. He believes Levin may not have given “sound advice” after the city was sued by Cop Watch activist Andrew Sheets.

Sheets was contesting a fine of $500 for using indecent speech over a megaphone on public property. The circuit judge ruled the city ordinance was unconstitutional. After spending thousands of dollars on the case, the council didn’t appeal and moved to settle Sheets’ federal case out of court.

While on the campaign trail, Dryburgh said residents complained about the sign ordinance debacle.

“A lot of people thought the city attorney gave bad advice, which made the city look bad,” Dryburgh said at his first meeting. “It made national news and not for the right reasons … Maybe we need to look for a new city attorney; maybe we need new blood.”

Levin, 66, has served as the Punta Gorda city attorney since 2005. He is with the firm Icard Merrill Cullis Timm Furen Ginsburg, P.A. He is paid $165 an hour by the city. His contract renews every two years. The last two-year contract was signed July 14.

Levin said the circuit judge ruled against the Supreme Court precedent. It didn’t mean it couldn’t be challenged through an appeal; however, he wasn’t certain the city would win. That’s when he advised against appealing. He also didn’t want to move forward in federal court to save taxpayer money.

In other business:

The City Council will review a bill for $12,416.25 for payment to Icard Merrill Cullis Timm Furen Ginsbury, PA. for legal services through Dec. 1. All city attorney services are brought to the board for approval.

The board will also receive a Historic City Hall rehabilitation project update. Using $5 million from the 1% sales tax fund the City Council awarded a Master Agreement for architectural and engineering services to Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC. for the rehabilitation of the historic City Hall building and a new addition to the city council chambers. GMC will give an update on the 60% plans based on the council’s recommendations.