18. Teleflex (TFX)

Related
Health Highlights: Dec. 8, 2022
Melanoma patients who fail standard meds may have new option. An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new trial finds. Read more Statins may lower risk of deadly 'bleeding strokes.' These strokes, called intracerebral hemorrhages, involve bleeding in the brain and comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, researchers noted. Read more Lasik procedures should come with warning. Double vision, dry eyes, difficulty driving at night and, in rare cases, persistent eye pain can all accompany the procedure, according to a newly proposed FDA guidance. Read more
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0