Taylor Swift is directing her first feature film
Taylor Swift caused controversy in film circles when it was announced she’d be taking part in Variety’s Directors on Directors series, which pairs two filmmakers gunning for Oscars glory in conversation with each other. (Taylor’s episode is with The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh.) But barely hours after Film Twitter linked her appearance to the “death of cinema”, an announcement came: Taylor’s first feature length movie has been greenlit.
Guests Diss Billionaire’s Trainwreck James Bond-Themed Birthday Bash: Report
A James Bond-inspired birthday bash for billionaire Robert F. Smith reportedly left guests rattled due to intense security measures at his Florida mansion—including the bizarre decision to close off all of the building's 15 bathrooms to guests in favor of outdoor port-a-potties. The 60th birthday party, planned by Smith’s wife, Hope Dworaczyk, and held at the couple’s lavish Palm Beach home last weekend, was planned as a surprise, sources told the New York Post. However, security was so tight, an insider recalled how guests were forced to hand over their phones as they arrived, and “frisked as you when you came out of the bathroom.” Usher performed at the event while a Bond-style “high-impact action sequence” was cancelled due to bad weather. “They had something planned but it was too windy,” a partygoer told the Post. “The ‘Bond’ theme was a non-event. It wasn’t a great party.” Smith, who is head of Vista Equity Partners with a reported net worth of $8 billion, declined to comment. Read it at New York Post
The Pleasure of Watching Rich People Suffer on Screen
It’s no secret that the world is obsessed with the ultra-wealthy. Their clothes, their eating habits, their strange and ancient rituals (see: buying $20,000 hyperbaric oxygen chambers, going to Burning Man); there’s nothing we love more than probing the inner workings of the super-rich. We love watching them buy opulent houses on Selling Sunset, bickering over family loyalties in Succession or towering over history in The Crown. But, oh, how this obsession can so easily curdle into bitter and primal hatred – we’ve relished seeing the gruesome downfall of our most glamorous long before Marie Antoinette was guillotined in 1793. This was just the year Hollywood finally caught up.
I Spent a Soothing Day in Nature With Alex G
Alex G is literally just a regular guy. So regular, actually, that when we first meet we both clumsily go in for a half-handshake, half-hug, reciting the kind of well-worn choreography that’s hardwired within the socially awkward. We ultimately decide on a hug. He is just like me, for real.
Fousheé's got her Grammy nomination. What's next?
“I still feel very much like a mystery,” Brittany Foushé muses over a video call. “But in a way, I love that.” The singer-songwriter – known simply as Fousheé – shot to fame in 2020 when her striking, honeyed vocal was sampled on rapper Sleepy Hallow’s “Deep End (Freestyle)” and went viral on TikTok. The thing is, no one knew who the vocalist was. Revealing herself by participating in the challenge, Fousheé released the original “Deep End” and promptly became the first Black woman to enter the top 10 of the US Billboard Alternative Airplay charts in 32 years.
The Story Of Primal Astrology: How One Man Created an Entire Horoscope
Years ago, I was in some sort of kick-ons situation. A few friends sitting around a table, talking shit, playing cards discarded on the table, the room cloudy with smoke. A friend of mine, Harry, leaned forward and asked me what my primal zodiac sign was. I told him I was a rat. “1996 is the year of the rat, yeah?”.
Hot Gift Alert: Photographers Love This $16 Disposable Camera
Not sure what to get for this year’s secret santa or white elephant gift exchange? It’s tough, man; you’re dealing with all different kinds of tastes and personalities, and if you’re feeling the squeeze on your wallet this year, you also wanna go budget-friendly. But as your personal shoppers, we’re here to help, and that’s why we bring you this hot gift alert!!!
Jenova Chen Is Still Trying to Convince the World Video Games Are Art
Inside Jenova Chen’s web browser is an app called “The Last Sunday.” Users input their name and date of birth, and the app, assuming life expectancy is 80 years old, spits out how many Sundays are left until you probably die. According to the app, it’s “to remind oneself that time in life is limited and is not to be wasted.” When Chen and I were speaking in late October, the acclaimed designer behind Journey and Flower only had 2,030 Sundays left.
Luca Guadagnino’s next film is about a heroin-starved queer in Mexico City
When we spoke to Luca Guadagnino for Bones & All last month, the legendary director revealed that work had begun on his next movie, but that he wanted to keep it secret until it had finally wrapped shooting. But some sleuthing has revealed what that project could be: an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ controversial gritty classic novel, Queer. In news broken by Above the Line, it was revealed that Luca is currently in the process of finding funding for the project, we imagine with the intention of shooting it next year.
Flesh
If you think it’s impossible for the startup world to become any more absurd than it already is, well we have a tale for you. Sometimes a decent gauge of just how depraved a phenomenon has become is to finally take it to its extreme, and see just how far we may have yet to go. In this case, writer and tech worker Louis Evans’ story is both a delightful and disturbing satire—and, potentially, a rather useful measuring stick. You tell us. Enjoy, -the eds.
How To Go on Benders Without Feeling Like Shit
Maybe it’s a good old-fashioned hangover or the emotional crash from the MDMA. Maybe it’s separation anxiety from your favorite people in the world, or just the lack of sleep and the fact that you haven’t had a proper meal in 48 hours. Maybe it’s the crippling reminder that you hate your everyday life. Or maybe it’s all of that rolled into one. Whatever it is, coming off a bender can be hard.
2022, the year of rot
Last month, 19-year-old TikTok creator Charlotte declared it “officially rotting in my room season.” While undeniably referring to the social hibernation that can come from colder weather, for many young people, last year’s winter “rot” turned into an entire 2022 of rotting. A phrase that’s come to describe staying inside during depressive episodes, “rotting in bed” or “rotting in my room” has become mental health short-hand that’s permeated online culture. If you’re not coming across the multiple “rotting in bed” memes, you might be complaining of technological “brain rot” or even wearing some of the current fashion trends that resemble decay (hello fairy grunge-core). This year, the internet rotted from the inside out, so what does that say about the state of our mental health?
