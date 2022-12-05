The Jewish community in Chicago had two private clubs to which they could belong in the 1970s. The Standard Club, founded in 1869, and the Covenant Club, founded around 1916. My family, of which my sister and I are the fifth generation to inhabit the north side of Chicago, was solidly in the Covenant Club camp. My great-grandparents, their siblings, my grandparents, all their friends, everyone belonged to the club. It was a downtown oasis in the heart of the city, convenient to everyone and, most importantly, known for having good food. Light fluffy matzo balls floating in crystal-clear chicken consommé with tiny cubes of carrot. Crisply fried breaded veal cutlets. A killer Sacher torte.

