Read full article on original website
Related
12tomatoes.com
Zuckerkuchen (German Sugar Cake)
A sweet taste of Germany at your table. Sometimes the simplest things are the best and this German sugar cake has a sweet sugar atop a yeasted “cake” underneath. It’s a traditional treat in many places in Germany in part because you can adapt it to suit any taste.
Meet the oldest person to have ever lived
Imagine living to be 122 years old while eating over 2 pounds of chocolate every week. Jeanne Calment was born in Arles, France on February 21, 1875. She married wealthy store owner Fernand Calment on April 8, 1896 when she was 21 years old.
msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
EatingWell
Creamed Spinach
The Jewish community in Chicago had two private clubs to which they could belong in the 1970s. The Standard Club, founded in 1869, and the Covenant Club, founded around 1916. My family, of which my sister and I are the fifth generation to inhabit the north side of Chicago, was solidly in the Covenant Club camp. My great-grandparents, their siblings, my grandparents, all their friends, everyone belonged to the club. It was a downtown oasis in the heart of the city, convenient to everyone and, most importantly, known for having good food. Light fluffy matzo balls floating in crystal-clear chicken consommé with tiny cubes of carrot. Crisply fried breaded veal cutlets. A killer Sacher torte.
Sunlit Greece seeks to lure Europeans amid winter energy crisis
With most of Europe struggling with soaring energy costs, Greece has launched an initiative to put its mild winters to good use and attract sun-seeking travellers all year round. With northern European countries facing much longer and bitterly cold winters, "energy-wise there are many more needs than here in the south where the winter is mild" and shorter, he added.
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
fox56news.com
Shaved brussels sprouts salad with pomegranate, hazelnuts
Shaved brussels sprouts salad with pomegranate and hazelnuts. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss the sweet potatoes cubes in a large bowl with olive oil, rosemary, salt, pepper, and chipotle powder. Transfer onto a rimmed baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes, until tender and browned. To make the dressing,...
BHG
Fondant Potatoes
4 medium yukon gold potatoes (about 5-inches long each) Preheat oven to 425°F. Peel potatoes; cut a thin slice off each end to make flat surfaces on the ends. Cut potatoes crosswise into four 1¼-inch slices. Place potatoes in a medium bowl; cover potatoes with cold water. Let stand 5 minutes. Meanwhile, heat a large cast iron or heavy oven-safe skillet over medium 5 minutes. Drain potatoes; pat dry well with paper towels. Sprinkle potatoes with salt and pepper.
Upworthy
Dutch supermarket introduces unique slow checkout lane for lonely seniors who want to have a chat
One of the primary problems that older people face globally is loneliness, especially in urban areas where life is hectic and becoming more and more digital. In order to combat this from a very common front—the grocery store checkout—a Dutch business came up with an idea. A Kletskassa, or "chat checkout," was created by Jumbo, a Dutch grocery chain with over 700 locations, for customers who are not in a rush and would want to converse with the cashier. In the Netherlands, there are 1.3 million individuals over 75, and a sizable grocery chain is making sure they don't spend their golden years feeling lonely, according to My Modern Met.
larchmontbuzz.com
Homemade Applesauce
It’s a Hanukkah tradition to serve foods fried in oil for eight days and nights. These foods symbolize the one day’s worth of olive oil that kept the Temple’s menorah lit for eight days in biblical times. A great miracle occurred in Jerusalem!. Okay there’s more to...
Allrecipes.com
What Is Campari?
If you've ever had a negroni, you've sampled Campari, one of Italy's most popular aperitifs, known for its bright red color and bitter flavor. While it can be jarring to some palates, Campari is popular in Italy for pre-dinner cocktails, because the bitterness stimulates the appetite, making you hungrier before a big meal. But Campari's uses are not limited to stirring into a negroni. There's a lot more you can do with it. Read on to learn all about the Italian liqueur.
Delish
Sausage Rolls
If you like pigs in a blanket, you’ll fall hard for sausage rolls. Featuring juicy pork filling wrapped in flaky golden brown pastry, these savory snacks are sure to become your new favorite party food. Sausage rolls are universally popular in Britain, so we’ve taken inspiration from the classic...
Comments / 11