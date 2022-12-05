Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you save on some of the best security cameras on the market, as you will find up to 47 percent savings on Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack, which now sells for $222. This offer includes three Arlo Essential Spotlight cameras capable of recording content at 1080p, which will also deliver color night vision, two-way audio, convenient wire-free installation, and the best part is that you don’t need a hub to connect them to your smart home, as they will connect directly to your WiFi signal.

1 DAY AGO