abovethelaw.com
Top Biglaw Firm Hops Aboard The Bonus Train -- With More Money For Associates Outside New York
Choo-choo! Bonus season keeps chugging along, with match after match after match after match, and the only differentiation being that big billers are raking in bigger bucks at some firms. With the latest match, it looks like we’re finally seeing something interesting. What could it be? More money for associates outside of New York!
abovethelaw.com
New Litigation Boutique Shows It Can Throw Bonuses Around Like Biglaw
Yesterday litigation boutique Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes — founded last year — announced their associate bonuses. And whaddya know? They’re matching the market bonuses set by Baker McKenzie last month. Those are some very nice bonuses headed associates’ way. Plus, “Associates are also eligible to receive...
abovethelaw.com
Huge Firm, Big Bonus Bucks! Read The Story For Details.
All hands on deck! Dechert, the firm that took in $1,341,486,000 gross revenue in 2021 firm, placing 32nd on the Am Law 100 ranking, has just announced bonuses, and they are a sight to behold. Roll that beautiful breakdown!. Class of 2022: $15,000 (pro-rated) Class of 2021: $20,000. Class of...
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firm Goes Over The Top On Bonuses For High Billers
Some Biglaw firms are really hitting it out of the park this week when it comes to their bonus packages, and one of them is Sheppard Mullin. Earlier today, the top-ranked Biglaw firm — which brought in $1,005,057,000 gross revenue in 2021 — announced its year-end bonuses, handsomely rewarding associates who went above and beyond the call of duty when it came to their billable hours.
abovethelaw.com
Global Firm Takes A Chance On A Bonus Match
What’s that over there? Could it be Clifford the Big Red Dog? Nope! It’s Clifford the Big Red Bonus! (Apologies, but things like this happen when you’re working from home and trying to keep a two-year-old entertained.) Anyway, word on the street is that Magic Circle firm...
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firm Offers Big Billers Tidal Wave Of Extra Bonus Cash
Despite the doom-and-gloom news of layoffs that has infiltrated bonus season, associates at many firms have been working super hard this year — and this Biglaw firm is willing to reward them earnestly for it. With a maximum bonus potential for senior associates of $160,000, Schulte Roth & Zabel...
