wcn247.com
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles of the Sierra remained under a winter storm warning at least until late Sunday from north of Reno south to Yosemite. On Saturday, the storm shut down highways, toppled trees and triggered flood watches and avalanche warnings. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab says Sunday that more than 43 inches had fallen in 48 hours.
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease
HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists say the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease. The announcement on Sunday reinforced an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. Ken Hon is the scientist in charge of the U.S. Geological Survey at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. Hon says Mauna Loa’s eruption appears to be ramping down and that nearby Kilauea has now reached a “full pause." Its lava lake is stagnant and crusted over. Mauna Loa began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years.
