Where was Liberty’s football attendance ranked this year and how did it compare to other schools?
Liberty football’s average home attendance was 20,954 in 2022, that’s the highest average attendance number in school history. This also continues a trend of increased average attendance since joining the FBS ranks. In 2018, Liberty averaged 16,282 fans each game. That number rose to 18,272 in 2019. Of course, the numbers were down in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, and in 2021 it was 17,608.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after the win over James Madison
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark scored 17 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, to hep No. 3 Virginia beat James Madison 55-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers remain perfect (8-0), even though they lose starting guard Reece Beekman to a right hamstring injury early in the first half. Virginia head coach TonyBennett spoke to the media after the win.
Lady Flames end 3-game skid with win at Radford
The Liberty Lady Flames have opened the season with a 3-4 record and ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a win at Radford. Here’s a recap of the first few weeks of the season:. L, 69-48 vs Richmond, Nov. 7. A 15-0 second quarter run helped Richmond...
UNC drops, Virginia and Virginia Tech rises in latest ACC Basketball power rankings
It’s been a month since the 2022-23 season began and ACC Basketball has experienced plenty of ups and downs so far. There have been a few positive surprises, along with several disappointments as well. And currently, there’s one program still without a win altogether. Overall, the ACC is...
Six Virginia Football Players Enter Transfer Portal on Monday
There are now a total of eight UVA football players in the transfer portal
Talented Two-Sport Wide Receiver Commits to Virginia Football
UVA picked up a wide receiver commitment for the second day in a row
Two Cavaliers sign on to play college ball
Two Chatham High School varsity baseball players recently signed their intent letters to play at the collegiate level. Carrington Aaron signed to play baseball at Virginia Tech beginning in the fall of 2023. Aaron said he liked baseball because he was able to play with his friends and be part of a team around the great town of Chatham. He said, "The Virginia Tech coaches made me feel like I wanted to attend there and it felt like home."
Liberty professor to become first dean of public health at Appalachian College of Pharmacy; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
Virginia is studying whether to open a second inland port. Here’s what inland ports are and why they matter.
Lee Cranford stood on a grassy rise behind his office at the Virginia Inland Port and pivoted slowly, pointing into the near distance toward one massive building after another. Interbake. Sysco. Ferguson. Nature’s Touch. Toray. Axalta. Family Dollar. The companies trade in products as varied as frozen foods and plumbing...
Report: Virginia ill-equipped to deal with the revival of gold mine industry
Virginia, one of the first gold-producing states in the nation’s history, is unprepared to protect the environment and public health should it become the next frontier for gold mining, says a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Nov. 1. A company began exploratory work...
Carilion opens neurology practice in Rocky Mount
Neurology patients who used to drive to Roanoke for treatment can now be seen in Rocky Mount. Neurologist Feryal Nauman has been seeing patients at Carilion’s Rocky Mount neurology practice, located in the same building as the Bernard Healthcare Center at 1171 Franklin St., since it opened in September.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
Virginia man wins $1M Mega Millions top prize, one number away from $87 million jackpot
Hare said he chose his winning numbers from a combination of family birthdays and anniversaries. He plans to use his winnings to pay his bills and travel.
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show
Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
Healthy affordable food options and other resources coming to NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Launched in 2017, the Northwest Roanoke Food Access Initiative was a community collaborative spearheaded by NW residents, Roanoke College, Freedom First Credit Union, Local Environmental Agricultural Project (LEAP), United Way of Roanoke Valley, The City of Roanoke and a cross sector of other partners focused on reducing health disparities in the NW community.
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)
Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
Blacksburg man dies from injuries in Monday crash on Route 664 in Augusta County
A Blacksburg man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 in the Sherando area in Augusta County on Monday night. A 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 664 at 8:17 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees, according to Virginia State Police.
Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River
State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
Take a candlelight tour of the Historic Fishburn Mansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can tour the 42-room Georgian-Revival mansion located in Roanoke’s Mountain View neighborhood this holiday season. Lauren Woodson, along with Kristin Hodges from Roanoke Parks and Recreation, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the tours and what you can expect.
