Lynchburg, VA

aseaofred.com

Where was Liberty’s football attendance ranked this year and how did it compare to other schools?

Liberty football’s average home attendance was 20,954 in 2022, that’s the highest average attendance number in school history. This also continues a trend of increased average attendance since joining the FBS ranks. In 2018, Liberty averaged 16,282 fans each game. That number rose to 18,272 in 2019. Of course, the numbers were down in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, and in 2021 it was 17,608.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lady Flames end 3-game skid with win at Radford

The Liberty Lady Flames have opened the season with a 3-4 record and ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a win at Radford. Here’s a recap of the first few weeks of the season:. L, 69-48 vs Richmond, Nov. 7. A 15-0 second quarter run helped Richmond...
RADFORD, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Two Cavaliers sign on to play college ball

Two Chatham High School varsity baseball players recently signed their intent letters to play at the collegiate level. Carrington Aaron signed to play baseball at Virginia Tech beginning in the fall of 2023. Aaron said he liked baseball because he was able to play with his friends and be part of a team around the great town of Chatham. He said, "The Virginia Tech coaches made me feel like I wanted to attend there and it felt like home."
CHATHAM, VA
Franklin News Post

Carilion opens neurology practice in Rocky Mount

Neurology patients who used to drive to Roanoke for treatment can now be seen in Rocky Mount. Neurologist Feryal Nauman has been seeing patients at Carilion’s Rocky Mount neurology practice, located in the same building as the Bernard Healthcare Center at 1171 Franklin St., since it opened in September.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
NBC 29 News

Two Charlottesville schools receive new names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show

Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Healthy affordable food options and other resources coming to NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Launched in 2017, the Northwest Roanoke Food Access Initiative was a community collaborative spearheaded by NW residents, Roanoke College, Freedom First Credit Union, Local Environmental Agricultural Project (LEAP), United Way of Roanoke Valley, The City of Roanoke and a cross sector of other partners focused on reducing health disparities in the NW community.
ROANOKE, VA
busytourist.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)

Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River

State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Take a candlelight tour of the Historic Fishburn Mansion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can tour the 42-room Georgian-Revival mansion located in Roanoke’s Mountain View neighborhood this holiday season. Lauren Woodson, along with Kristin Hodges from Roanoke Parks and Recreation, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the tours and what you can expect.
ROANOKE, VA

