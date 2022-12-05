Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Koudai Senga Agrees to 5-Year, $75M Contract in MLB Free Agency
Japanese ace Koudai Senga has found a home in Major League Baseball after agreeing to a five-year, $75 million deal with the New York Mets pending a physical, per Andy Martino of SNY. Senga, who will turn 30 on Jan. 30, has been in Nippon Professional Baseball since 2010. He...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Padres Contemplated 14-Year, $400M Contract Offer Before Yankees Deal
The San Diego Padres were willing to pay Aaron Judge well into his 40s to secure a deal for the American League MVP. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported the Padres "were contemplating a deal for $400 million-plus over 14 years." On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported...
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Pirates Seek Juan Soto-Like Package for Bryan Reynolds
The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly have a massive price tag in mind for teams interested in center fielder Bryan Reynolds, who has requested a trade. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that news Sunday. "Yes, the Pirates are willing to entertain moving center fielder Bryan Reynolds, if only because clubs are...
Bleacher Report
MLB Free Agents 2022: Latest and Predictions for Trey Mancini, Chris Bassitt, More
Trey Mancini has had colon cancer, left a city in which his connection to the fanbase was undeniable, headed south to Houston and won a World Series, so it is safe to say the free-agency process and a potential move north to Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs will not rattle the outfielder.
Bleacher Report
The Sneaky-Good MLB Free Agents Primed to Make Big Contributions in 2023
With Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and several others off the board, Major League Baseball's 2022-23 free-agent market has a reached a place where teams are going to have to dig deeper to find value. So, let's look at some lesser free agents who have...
Bleacher Report
Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Discusses Rafael Devers Contract After Xander Bogaerts' Exit
The Boston Red Sox saw star shortstop Xander Bogaerts sign an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency this week, and they'll now shift their focus to Rafael Devers, who will become a free agent in 2024. Boston never made Bogaerts a competitive offer, and,...
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa Rumors: Yankees Buzz Gaining Steam; Giants Not in Deep Negotiations
Having already secured a commitment from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees may not be done making big moves this offseason. Appearing on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs, ESPN's Buster Olney said he's "definitely picking up a lot of vibes" the Yankees are "working on something big" when asked about the market for Carlos Correa.
Bleacher Report
Mets' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Koudai Senga Contract
The New York Mets continue to spend this winter, signing Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract, per SNY's Andy Martino. The Mets now have a 2023 luxury-tax payroll around $350 million, per Tim Healey of Newsday. The team is subject to the competitive balance tax after exceeding the $233 million threshold for next season.
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: NY Preparing to Offer Contract to Carlos Rodón amid Giants Buzz
The New York Yankees are preparing an offer to free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 30-year-old left-hander is the Yankees' "top remaining target," per Heyman, who said that the team seems "hopeful, or perhaps even optimistic" about their chances. The...
Bleacher Report
Justin or Tua? After SNF, There's No Question Herbert Is the Superior QB
The Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa will be forever linked and compared after being back-to-back selections during the 2020 NFL draft, even though one has been clearly better throughout their careers, this season and when their two teams met Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Bleacher Report
J.J. Watt, Twitter Rip 'Absurd' Roughing the Passer Penalty on Dolphins vs. Chargers
The NFL has taken great strides in recent years to protect quarterbacks, but questionable roughing the passer penalties have ignited a wave of scrutiny throughout the 2022 season. Another such occurrence took place in the third quarter of Sunday night's game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers when...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees Star Told FA Suitors He Valued His Legacy over Money
Aaron Judge cashed in as a free agent by re-signing with the New York Yankees, but the reigning American League MVP had more on his mind this offseason than simply securing the most money possible. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Judge told all of the teams he...
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Bucs' Tom Brady to Consider Playing in 2023, Not Retiring Ahead of Free Agency
Tom Brady began his 23rd NFL season with plans on retiring at the end of the year—for real this time. That may no longer be the case. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "all options are on the table" for Brady at the end of the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could consider leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the right situation.
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: NY 'Working on' Something 'Even Bigger' Than Carlos Rodon
What else do the New York Yankees have up their sleeve?. It appears the team isn't done making moves after re-signing superstar and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. "They are in on Carlos Rodon, but then I heard that there's something even bigger that...
Bleacher Report
Dodgers Rumors: Dansby Swanson Linked Amid Interest From Cubs, More in Free Agency
Shortstop Dansby Swanson remains one of the top free agents on the open market, and he's being linked to a perennial National League contender. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Swanson "appears to be a possibility" for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who finished with the best record in MLB last season. Heyman also noted that the Chicago Cubs remain interested in Swanson, who married United States women's national team and Chicago Red Stars star Mallory Pugh on Saturday.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 14 SNF
The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth. Philadelphia earned that distinction with its sixth double-digit victory of the 2022 NFL season after a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. The Eagles gained a game at the top of the...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Says 'I Don't See the Point' in Returning for Regular Season
Odell Beckham Jr. isn't even hiding that he wants to be a playoff mercenary for a team this season. Appearing on The Shop during Thursday Night Football, Beckham said he doesn't see the point of trying to play in the regular season:. Beckham is relishing the opportunity to have playoff...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Declared NFL MVP Leader by Fans as Eagles Clinch Playoff Spot vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles have punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons with a 48-22 road win over the New York Giants. No player has been more instrumental in the team's success than quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the NFL MVP buzz grew louder after a dominant performance.
Bleacher Report
Jets' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14
The New York Jets have an opportunity to shake up the AFC playoff race on Sunday if they earn their second win of the season over the Buffalo Bills. The Jets are two games back of the Bills in the AFC East. A win in Orchard Park, New York, would set up a three-team sprint to the finish between the Jets, Bills and Miami Dolphins for the division crown.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Reportedly Planning Up to $295M in Renovations to AT&T Stadium
Despite being just 13 years old, AT&T Stadium is set undergo an expensive renovation project. Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the Dallas Cowboys are planning to spend $295 million on renovations for AT&T Stadium. Fischer noted the renovations are "not intended to radically alter the general look"...
Comments / 0