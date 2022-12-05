ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Pirates Seek Juan Soto-Like Package for Bryan Reynolds

The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly have a massive price tag in mind for teams interested in center fielder Bryan Reynolds, who has requested a trade. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that news Sunday. "Yes, the Pirates are willing to entertain moving center fielder Bryan Reynolds, if only because clubs are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

MLB Free Agents 2022: Latest and Predictions for Trey Mancini, Chris Bassitt, More

Trey Mancini has had colon cancer, left a city in which his connection to the fanbase was undeniable, headed south to Houston and won a World Series, so it is safe to say the free-agency process and a potential move north to Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs will not rattle the outfielder.
Bleacher Report

The Sneaky-Good MLB Free Agents Primed to Make Big Contributions in 2023

With Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and several others off the board, Major League Baseball's 2022-23 free-agent market has a reached a place where teams are going to have to dig deeper to find value. So, let's look at some lesser free agents who have...
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Rumors: Yankees Buzz Gaining Steam; Giants Not in Deep Negotiations

Having already secured a commitment from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees may not be done making big moves this offseason. Appearing on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs, ESPN's Buster Olney said he's "definitely picking up a lot of vibes" the Yankees are "working on something big" when asked about the market for Carlos Correa.
Bleacher Report

Mets' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Koudai Senga Contract

The New York Mets continue to spend this winter, signing Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract, per SNY's Andy Martino. The Mets now have a 2023 luxury-tax payroll around $350 million, per Tim Healey of Newsday. The team is subject to the competitive balance tax after exceeding the $233 million threshold for next season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Justin or Tua? After SNF, There's No Question Herbert Is the Superior QB

The Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa will be forever linked and compared after being back-to-back selections during the 2020 NFL draft, even though one has been clearly better throughout their careers, this season and when their two teams met Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NFLN: Bucs' Tom Brady to Consider Playing in 2023, Not Retiring Ahead of Free Agency

Tom Brady began his 23rd NFL season with plans on retiring at the end of the year—for real this time. That may no longer be the case. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "all options are on the table" for Brady at the end of the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could consider leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the right situation.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Dodgers Rumors: Dansby Swanson Linked Amid Interest From Cubs, More in Free Agency

Shortstop Dansby Swanson remains one of the top free agents on the open market, and he's being linked to a perennial National League contender. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Swanson "appears to be a possibility" for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who finished with the best record in MLB last season. Heyman also noted that the Chicago Cubs remain interested in Swanson, who married United States women's national team and Chicago Red Stars star Mallory Pugh on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Jets' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14

The New York Jets have an opportunity to shake up the AFC playoff race on Sunday if they earn their second win of the season over the Buffalo Bills. The Jets are two games back of the Bills in the AFC East. A win in Orchard Park, New York, would set up a three-team sprint to the finish between the Jets, Bills and Miami Dolphins for the division crown.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Reportedly Planning Up to $295M in Renovations to AT&T Stadium

Despite being just 13 years old, AT&T Stadium is set undergo an expensive renovation project. Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the Dallas Cowboys are planning to spend $295 million on renovations for AT&T Stadium. Fischer noted the renovations are "not intended to radically alter the general look"...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy