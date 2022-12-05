ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Rumor: Braves decline $140 million Dansby Swanson counteroffer

The Winter Meetings began on Monday, and the Hot Stove is burning as rumors and deals flow. Two of the best pitchers in baseball — Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander — signed lucrative deals with new clubs, and there are more on the horizon. The Braves are preoccupied with the shortstop position as contract negotiations with Dansby Swanson’s representation continue. Atlanta reportedly offered Swanson around $100 million in the middle of the season, which the Georiga native declined.
Yardbarker

Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer

Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Favorites emerge for Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson

As the MLB Winter Meetings wrapped, half of the quartet of prized free-agent shortstops had found new homes. The Philadelphia Phillies finalized an 11-year, $300 million contract with Trea Turner while the San Diego Padres reportedly landed Xander Bogaerts for 11 years and $280 million. Along with Aaron Judge returning...
ClutchPoints

Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
97.3 ESPN

What Trea Turner Brings to the Philadelphia Phillies

Scratch impact hitter off the offseason checklist for Dave Dombrowski, as Monday afternoon the Phillies announced the signing of shortstop Trea Turner, inking the two-time All-Star to an 11-year $300 million deal with a full no-trade clause. But let’s dive a bit deeper into the career of Turner, to get...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Analyst Proposes A Plan For Free Agency

The St. Louis Cardinals still appear to be taking their sweet time before making any major moves this offseason. The team is in need of a catcher to replace Yadier Molina and a bat to replace Albert Pujols. The catcher position is the team’s highest priority, but with less than...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Ben Verlander no longer believes Braves re-sign Dansby Swanson

The Dansby Swanson saga is reaching a boiling point it seems. We’ve already seen Trea Turner sign for $300 million, becoming the first of the four All-Star shortstops to come off the market. In recent days, we’ve also heard more about the Dansby Swanson situation. Jon Heyman reported a rumor that the Braves rejected Swanson’s $140 million counteroffer, which I assume was over six years. Mark Bowman also informed us Swanson reached out to Alex Anthopoulos, but that it did not lead to any progress in negotiations.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Dansby Swanson reached out to Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos

The first domino of the Big 4 shortstop free agents fell on Monday when Trea Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million deal to join the Phillies. And while teams within the division are making lucrative moves, the Braves are sitting and waiting. Turner’s contract with Philadelphia likely means Dansby Swanson‘s market will probably be around 5-6 years and worth $150-200 million.
FanSided

Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right

When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

MLB Free Agents 2022: Rumors and Predictions for Top Available Players

Major League Baseball's explosive offseason has seen enormous contracts offered to the game's best, but several coveted players remain in search of a new team. One such player is 2017 World Series champ and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. In an offseason that has treated Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts very...
Bleacher Report

Padres' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Xander Bogaerts' $280M Contract

Nobody can accuse the San Diego Padres of not going after a World Series title. The National League West team made a major splash in free agency Wednesday night and agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. That means the Padres' formidable lineup will include Bogaerts, Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
SAN DIEGO, CA
batterypower.com

Brian Snitker on Dansby Swanson, the rotation and more

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker met with the media at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday and looked back on the team’s 2022 season before casting an eye to Spring Training and 2023. “I’m very proud of our season and what we did and what we accomplished and where we...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Winter Meetings

To anyone complaining about the slow-moving nature of the MLB offseason prior to this week, how was that for a winter meetings frenzy?. Several of the biggest free-agency dominoes fell as Aaron Judge re-upped with the New York Yankees, while Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies), Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers) and Justin Verlander (New York Mets) all found new homes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy