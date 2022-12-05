Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFASaint Louis, MO
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson is likely not heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Where will he sign? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander discusses how the word around the Winter Meetings was that Dansby Swanson likely would not be heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Alex Curry and Ben discuss where they think the shortstop will end up signing.
Yardbarker
Rumor: Braves decline $140 million Dansby Swanson counteroffer
The Winter Meetings began on Monday, and the Hot Stove is burning as rumors and deals flow. Two of the best pitchers in baseball — Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander — signed lucrative deals with new clubs, and there are more on the horizon. The Braves are preoccupied with the shortstop position as contract negotiations with Dansby Swanson’s representation continue. Atlanta reportedly offered Swanson around $100 million in the middle of the season, which the Georiga native declined.
KSDK
The Cardinals are reportedly in on Dansby Swanson, Sean Murphy | Locked On Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are in reports about both the shortstop and catching markets. Hear the latest about the free agent signings.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer
Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
Yardbarker
Favorites emerge for Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson
As the MLB Winter Meetings wrapped, half of the quartet of prized free-agent shortstops had found new homes. The Philadelphia Phillies finalized an 11-year, $300 million contract with Trea Turner while the San Diego Padres reportedly landed Xander Bogaerts for 11 years and $280 million. Along with Aaron Judge returning...
Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
What Trea Turner Brings to the Philadelphia Phillies
Scratch impact hitter off the offseason checklist for Dave Dombrowski, as Monday afternoon the Phillies announced the signing of shortstop Trea Turner, inking the two-time All-Star to an 11-year $300 million deal with a full no-trade clause. But let’s dive a bit deeper into the career of Turner, to get...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Analyst Proposes A Plan For Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals still appear to be taking their sweet time before making any major moves this offseason. The team is in need of a catcher to replace Yadier Molina and a bat to replace Albert Pujols. The catcher position is the team’s highest priority, but with less than...
Yardbarker
Ben Verlander no longer believes Braves re-sign Dansby Swanson
The Dansby Swanson saga is reaching a boiling point it seems. We’ve already seen Trea Turner sign for $300 million, becoming the first of the four All-Star shortstops to come off the market. In recent days, we’ve also heard more about the Dansby Swanson situation. Jon Heyman reported a rumor that the Braves rejected Swanson’s $140 million counteroffer, which I assume was over six years. Mark Bowman also informed us Swanson reached out to Alex Anthopoulos, but that it did not lead to any progress in negotiations.
Atlanta Braves: Brian Snitker gives Ozzie Albies injury update
SAN DIEGO — During the MLB Winter Meetings here in San Diego, not only was Dansby Swanson and his future a big topic among Atlanta Braves fans, but also catching some buzz was how Ozzie Albies might factor into potentially helping to replace him in 2023. Atlanta Braves: An...
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa Rumors: Giants Frontrunners to Sign SS After Aaron Judge Pursuit
The San Francisco Giants have made shortstop Carlos Correa their "top priority" in free agency, and the team is a frontrunner to land highly coveted player, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. "The consensus around the industry is that the Giants are in the driver's seat for...
Yardbarker
Report: Dansby Swanson reached out to Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos
The first domino of the Big 4 shortstop free agents fell on Monday when Trea Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million deal to join the Phillies. And while teams within the division are making lucrative moves, the Braves are sitting and waiting. Turner’s contract with Philadelphia likely means Dansby Swanson‘s market will probably be around 5-6 years and worth $150-200 million.
Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right
When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
Bleacher Report
MLB Free Agents 2022: Rumors and Predictions for Top Available Players
Major League Baseball's explosive offseason has seen enormous contracts offered to the game's best, but several coveted players remain in search of a new team. One such player is 2017 World Series champ and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. In an offseason that has treated Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts very...
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa, Top Potential Red Sox Targets After Losing Xander Bogaerts to Padres
The Boston Red Sox have a huge hole to fill after losing star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres. Fortunately, the team can pivot by pursuing one of the best free agents remaining on the market. Carlos Correa, who spent the 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins after...
Bleacher Report
Padres' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Xander Bogaerts' $280M Contract
Nobody can accuse the San Diego Padres of not going after a World Series title. The National League West team made a major splash in free agency Wednesday night and agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. That means the Padres' formidable lineup will include Bogaerts, Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on Dansby Swanson, the rotation and more
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker met with the media at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday and looked back on the team’s 2022 season before casting an eye to Spring Training and 2023. “I’m very proud of our season and what we did and what we accomplished and where we...
Bleacher Report
Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Agents Estimate Red Sox FA Will Garner $180-200M Contract
Free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts is reportedly in line for quite the payday this offseason. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, some agents believe he will make between $180 and $200 million when he eventually signs with a team. The report comes after the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million...
Bleacher Report
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Winter Meetings
To anyone complaining about the slow-moving nature of the MLB offseason prior to this week, how was that for a winter meetings frenzy?. Several of the biggest free-agency dominoes fell as Aaron Judge re-upped with the New York Yankees, while Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies), Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers) and Justin Verlander (New York Mets) all found new homes.
