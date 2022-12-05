Read full article on original website
CNET
US FTC Sues to Block Microsoft's $69B Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Call of Duty war simulation game maker Activision Blizzard, arguing the software giant would "harm competition in among gaming console companies, including Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo's Switch. In its complaint, the FTC noted that Microsoft...
Twitter staffer says Elon Musk and his close advisers failed to inform employees of the plan of action after layoffs, report says
Twitter staff told WIRED they've heard nothing from Elon Musk and his advisors since the layoffs. One Twitter engineer in the report described the past week as "radio silence." Despite this, Musk has frequently tweeted about upcoming changes on Twitter and had scraps. Elon Musk and his advisers at Twitter...
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Elon Musk has 'worked every day to find new and creative ways to screw over the company's workers,' attorney suing Twitter over layoffs says
The attorney suing Twitter has filed an emergency motion to protect employees from signing away their rights. Musk has fired about half the company's staff, or about 3,700 people. Musk sent his first email to employees on Wednesday, giving them only one day to return to office. From firing CEO...
10 Richest People in the US
Some of America's richest people made their fortunes as innovators, most becoming self-made billionaires. They transformed the world with technology, have improved the lives of others with their...
The Weather Channel
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Intends to Donate Majority of his $124 Billion Wealth To Support Climate Action, Social Cause
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced plans to donate most of his $124 billion fortune during his lifetime at a time when the e-commerce giant is reportedly set to lay off nearly 10,000 workers. Bezos told CNN that the money would go towards fighting climate change and "supporting people who...
Winter in Silicon Valley: The tech companies hit hardest by mass layoffs
Tech companies are attempting to ride out an industry downturn through a growing wave of layoffs.
Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
Elon Musk told Twitter employees they have to start working exclusively at the company's San Francisco headquarters
Musk sent an email to staff on Wednesday directing all employees who could "reasonably" be at the San Francisco headquarters to come in.
Slack CEO leaving Salesforce
Nearly a decade after releasing the business-friendly instant messaging platform Slack, founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield is leaving the company. A spokesperson for Salesforce, which purchased the platform in 2021, confirmed Butterfield is departing and will be replaced by Lidiane Jones. “Stewart is an incredible leader who created an amazing, beloved company in Slack,” the…
Elon Musk says Constitution is greater than any president
Elon Musk responds to story of President Trump looking to terminate parts of the Constitution, saying the document was more important than any president.
Activision Blizzard falls as FTC says it is suing to stop Microsoft's takeover of the gaming giant
"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals," FTC Bureau of Competition director Holly Vedova said.
Texas lawmaker subpoenas BlackRock for ESG-related documents
A Texas state senator has subpoenaed BlackRock to hand over documents related to environmental, social, and governance initiatives — another instance of Republican backlash against the investment firm.
Uber CEO says company is "in a good place" as layoffs mount in U.S. tech industry
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the company won't be cutting jobs despite mounting tech industry layoffs. Bloomberg Tech reporter Jackie Davalos joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the latest.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
SEC chair says crypto intermediaries should comply with law
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler said that companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should come into compliance with law.
Stablecoin issuer Circle terminates $9 billion SPAC deal as crypto winter rages on
Stablecoin issuer Circle announced on Monday that its $9 billion plan to go public via SPAC was off. Circle's cofounder says the company is still in "the best financial position we've ever been in." The firm announced plans to go public in July of 2021 at a $4.5 billion valuation.
