ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

US FTC Sues to Block Microsoft's $69B Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Call of Duty war simulation game maker Activision Blizzard, arguing the software giant would "harm competition in among gaming console companies, including Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo's Switch. In its complaint, the FTC noted that Microsoft...
GOBankingRates

10 Richest People in the US

Some of America's richest people made their fortunes as innovators, most becoming self-made billionaires. They transformed the world with technology, have improved the lives of others with their...
The Guardian

Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
The Hill

Slack CEO leaving Salesforce

Nearly a decade after releasing the business-friendly instant messaging platform Slack, founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield is leaving the company. A spokesperson for Salesforce, which purchased the platform in 2021, confirmed Butterfield is departing and will be replaced by Lidiane Jones. “Stewart is an incredible leader who created an amazing, beloved company in Slack,” the…

Comments / 0

Community Policy