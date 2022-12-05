ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

States are letting people ban themselves from owning a gun

(NewsNation) — In Washington state, you can ask the state to deny you the right to buy a firearm. This first-of-its-kind law was the brainchild of Democrat state Sen. Jamie Pedersen. Several years ago, a pair of law professors approached him with the idea of allowing people to voluntarily give up their gun rights.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX2Now

Vandals, outages highlight power grid security concerns

(NewsNation) — A series of vandalism reports throughout the country — including a pair of outages in North Carolina that left thousands without power for days — points to vulnerabilities in securing some of the nation’s power grids. Following an incident last week that caused widespread...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

How ‘title loans’ work

This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Consumers across the country pledge the titles to their vehicles in order to obtain quick cash through title loans. The...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy