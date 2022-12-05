Read full article on original website
States are letting people ban themselves from owning a gun
(NewsNation) — In Washington state, you can ask the state to deny you the right to buy a firearm. This first-of-its-kind law was the brainchild of Democrat state Sen. Jamie Pedersen. Several years ago, a pair of law professors approached him with the idea of allowing people to voluntarily give up their gun rights.
2 plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case
Two men who were facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped.
Joseph Elledge: ’48 Hours’ features Missouri murder
True-crime TV series 48 Hours will explore a high-profile, mid-Missouri murder case resolved in court earlier this year.
Vandals, outages highlight power grid security concerns
(NewsNation) — A series of vandalism reports throughout the country — including a pair of outages in North Carolina that left thousands without power for days — points to vulnerabilities in securing some of the nation’s power grids. Following an incident last week that caused widespread...
Maricopa county ‘looks forward to sharing facts’ after Kari Lake’s challenge to election results, spokesperson says
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county.
New plaque honors Missouri for preserving history of ‘Mighty Mo’ battleship
The Battleship Missouri Memorial has unveiled a new plaque onboard the USS Missouri to recognize the state's efforts to preserve America’s last-commissioned battleship.
Jim Butler Auto Group looks to raise $100,000 to help combat food insecurity
Jim Butler Auto Group is holding its "Good Taste Campaign" fundraiser and food drive to help Missouri families in need.
How ‘title loans’ work
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Consumers across the country pledge the titles to their vehicles in order to obtain quick cash through title loans. The...
Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Charles County
One person has been shot Saturday evening in a St. Charles County neighborhood.
Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies
The issue of how far legislators can go when they change a bill with amendments will be debated again Tuesday afternoon in a Cole County courtroom. Overland, a city in St. Louis County, is asking Circuit Judge Daniel Green to throw out a 2021 law used as a hammer by Attorney General Eric Schmitt in his anti-mask lawsuits against local governments and school districts.
Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run
Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle.
Jim Butler’s Good Taste fundraiser kicks off to help Missouri families
Jim Butler has announced the start of the Good Taste Fundraiser and Food Drive to help low-income families in the state of Missouri.
State’s education department wants to use Missouri’s $6B surplus to raise teacher pay
The state's education department estimates there are more than 3,000 positions in Missouri schools this year that have either been left vacant or filled by someone not qualified.
Woman struck, killed by car in south St. Louis County
A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.
‘It’s a hard road’ Worker shortages delays Meals on Wheels program for St. Louis county
The lack of workers is still having an effect on Meals on Wheels, which delivers food to elderly and disabled people who depend on it.
St. Louis Children’s Choir to sing at event
The St. Louis Children's Choirs will celebrate the Christmas holiday with "Sure on this Shining Night" on Saturday.
