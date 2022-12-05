ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, IL

wmay.com

Details Emerge On Proposed Residential-Retail Development In Springfield

A New York developer is offering more details about plans for a retail and residential development in downtown Springfield near the medical district. Adirondack Community Development plans to build the six-story structure at 5th and Madison, just across from Union Square Park. The ground floor would be retail and commercial, with five upper stories of one- to three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1100 to $1450 a month. The Lofts on Madison would be geared to toward families, as well as workers in the medical district and downtown areas.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield City Council hears presentation on cannabis ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council is considering changing distance boundaries for adult-use cannabis businesses from sensitive areas such as schools, daycares, and homes. This is part of a debate that aldermen have been discussing for a few months now. They don’t know yet if there will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
CANTON, IL
The Center Square

Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board seeks more resources to clear caseload

(The Center Square) – Members of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board is requesting improvements to their offices from the Illinois Legislative Audit Commission. The five-member board, also known as PTAB, provides an unbiased forum for taxpayers and taxing bodies dealing property tax challenges. A taxpayer unhappy with an assessment decision before their county board of review can appeal to PTAB. The most recent audit released earlier this year showed...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

UIS makes purchase of downtown Springfield building official

The University of Illinois Springfield is now the official owner of a building at 401 E. Washington St. The three-story, 24,600-square-foot building will next undergo renovations. It is set to open in 2025 as the home of the UIS Innovation Center, one of 15 hubs of the Illinois Innovation Network. The mission is to drive innovation, economic growth and workforce development across the state.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested for Discharging Firearm Within City Limits

A Jacksonville man was arrested after West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call of possible shots fired early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 900 block of East State Street at approximately 5:30 Wednesday morning after a caller told dispatch that someone in the area had just yelled to call the police and that they thought they had heard a gunshot.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Road closure in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– The 2000 block of Peoria has been shut down for an incident by the Peoria Fire Department.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County

Woodford Co. (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with a warrant out for her arrest. In the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office says Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is wanted for attempted murder. They say her last...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Multiple catalytic converters stolen in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about multiple catalytic converter theft. The Springfield Police Department took a report from the 600 block of N 6th St. for 7 catalytic converters stolen, a report from the 2500 block of Prairie Crossing Dr. for 3 catalytic converters stolen and an additional report from the 2900 block of Rochester Road for 1 catalytic converter stolen.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two families displaced after Bloomington duplex fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two families have been displaced after a duplex caught fire in Bloomington Tuesday afternoon, and the cause is still under investigation. According to a press release from the Bloomington Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 1017 West Monroe Street just after 1 p.m. for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived, no obvious smoke or fire was seen, but the resident notified firefighters that the home’s stairs were on fire.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Rivian signs wind energy deal to power factory in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Rivian Automotive plans to buy wind-produced energy from a Virgina-based firm to power the electric vehicle plant in Normal. The agreement is for Apex Clean Energy to sell Rivian 50 megawatts of electricity from Apex’s proposed Goose Creek wind farm in Piatt County. Apex is attempting to secure local permits for the wind farm, which is slated to start producing energy in 2024.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Taylorville Kroger intends to re-open this month

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Kroger has announced its intention to reopen its Taylorville store before the end of December. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered the store’s closure on July 29 due to concerns about the handling and removal of flooring materials. State-approved and licensed professionals have since made the desired repairs, and extensive testing […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Arrest made in stabbing death of Lovington man

MOULTRIE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Lovington man. According to the Illinois State Police, Matthew E. Nation was arrested for stabbing Michael Peck, 54, to death on Sept. 27 on S. Logan Street in Lovington. According to Illinois State Police, Nation...
LOVINGTON, IL
wlds.com

South Jacksonville Woman Arrested in Stabbing Incident

South Jacksonville Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of East Vandalia Road at approximately 11:15 Wednesday night after a caller to West Central Dispatch told authorities they heard someone was stabbed in the upstairs apartment. Upon arrival and subsequent investigation, South Jacksonville Police...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Drug shortages impact local pharmacy

PEORIA (25 News Now) - More people are sick when it gets cold, but getting treatment needed, especially for kids, is not so easy to come by when it comes to finding a variety of meds from pain relievers to controlled substances. The shortages have already impacted Alwan Pharmacy and...
PEORIA, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Shelbyville Man Receives Seven Felony Counts For Eluding, Drug, and Battery Charges

A Shelbyville man charged with seven felony counts involving an attempted escape from police officers Tuesday night. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says police observed 50-year-old Chad Hammond driving over 21 miles per hour above the speed limit, causing damage to property, disobeying traffic signals, possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine, all while driving with his license revoked.
SHELBYVILLE, IL

