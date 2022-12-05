Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmay.com
Details Emerge On Proposed Residential-Retail Development In Springfield
A New York developer is offering more details about plans for a retail and residential development in downtown Springfield near the medical district. Adirondack Community Development plans to build the six-story structure at 5th and Madison, just across from Union Square Park. The ground floor would be retail and commercial, with five upper stories of one- to three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1100 to $1450 a month. The Lofts on Madison would be geared to toward families, as well as workers in the medical district and downtown areas.
foxillinois.com
Springfield City Council hears presentation on cannabis ordinance
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council is considering changing distance boundaries for adult-use cannabis businesses from sensitive areas such as schools, daycares, and homes. This is part of a debate that aldermen have been discussing for a few months now. They don’t know yet if there will...
Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
nowdecatur.com
Springfield Clinic Offers New Health Plan that Guarantees In-Network Access to Springfield Clinic Doctors
December 8, 2022 – For the first time in its more than 80-year history, Springfield Clinic, a regional leader in primary and specialty care, is offering a value-based health plan that will ensure patients in-network access to their Springfield Clinic doctors. The new Springfield Clinic Advantage Plan also provides...
Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board seeks more resources to clear caseload
(The Center Square) – Members of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board is requesting improvements to their offices from the Illinois Legislative Audit Commission. The five-member board, also known as PTAB, provides an unbiased forum for taxpayers and taxing bodies dealing property tax challenges. A taxpayer unhappy with an assessment decision before their county board of review can appeal to PTAB. The most recent audit released earlier this year showed...
WAND TV
5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
nprillinois.org
UIS makes purchase of downtown Springfield building official
The University of Illinois Springfield is now the official owner of a building at 401 E. Washington St. The three-story, 24,600-square-foot building will next undergo renovations. It is set to open in 2025 as the home of the UIS Innovation Center, one of 15 hubs of the Illinois Innovation Network. The mission is to drive innovation, economic growth and workforce development across the state.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested for Discharging Firearm Within City Limits
A Jacksonville man was arrested after West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call of possible shots fired early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 900 block of East State Street at approximately 5:30 Wednesday morning after a caller told dispatch that someone in the area had just yelled to call the police and that they thought they had heard a gunshot.
Central Illinois Proud
Road closure in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– The 2000 block of Peoria has been shut down for an incident by the Peoria Fire Department.
25newsnow.com
21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County
Woodford Co. (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with a warrant out for her arrest. In the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office says Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is wanted for attempted murder. They say her last...
newschannel20.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about multiple catalytic converter theft. The Springfield Police Department took a report from the 600 block of N 6th St. for 7 catalytic converters stolen, a report from the 2500 block of Prairie Crossing Dr. for 3 catalytic converters stolen and an additional report from the 2900 block of Rochester Road for 1 catalytic converter stolen.
Central Illinois Proud
Two families displaced after Bloomington duplex fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two families have been displaced after a duplex caught fire in Bloomington Tuesday afternoon, and the cause is still under investigation. According to a press release from the Bloomington Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 1017 West Monroe Street just after 1 p.m. for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived, no obvious smoke or fire was seen, but the resident notified firefighters that the home’s stairs were on fire.
25newsnow.com
Rivian signs wind energy deal to power factory in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Rivian Automotive plans to buy wind-produced energy from a Virgina-based firm to power the electric vehicle plant in Normal. The agreement is for Apex Clean Energy to sell Rivian 50 megawatts of electricity from Apex’s proposed Goose Creek wind farm in Piatt County. Apex is attempting to secure local permits for the wind farm, which is slated to start producing energy in 2024.
Taylorville Kroger intends to re-open this month
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Kroger has announced its intention to reopen its Taylorville store before the end of December. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered the store’s closure on July 29 due to concerns about the handling and removal of flooring materials. State-approved and licensed professionals have since made the desired repairs, and extensive testing […]
WAND TV
Arrest made in stabbing death of Lovington man
MOULTRIE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Lovington man. According to the Illinois State Police, Matthew E. Nation was arrested for stabbing Michael Peck, 54, to death on Sept. 27 on S. Logan Street in Lovington. According to Illinois State Police, Nation...
wmay.com
Another Report Finds No Evidence Of On-The-Job Misconduct By Ex-Springfield Cop
A second report has found no evidence that a Springfield cop, who resigned after racist and anti-Semitic social media posts came to light, committed crimes or engaged in official misconduct in carrying out his law enforcement duties. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright asked former Peoria Police Chief Sylvester Bush...
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Woman Arrested in Stabbing Incident
South Jacksonville Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of East Vandalia Road at approximately 11:15 Wednesday night after a caller to West Central Dispatch told authorities they heard someone was stabbed in the upstairs apartment. Upon arrival and subsequent investigation, South Jacksonville Police...
25newsnow.com
Drug shortages impact local pharmacy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - More people are sick when it gets cold, but getting treatment needed, especially for kids, is not so easy to come by when it comes to finding a variety of meds from pain relievers to controlled substances. The shortages have already impacted Alwan Pharmacy and...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Shelbyville Man Receives Seven Felony Counts For Eluding, Drug, and Battery Charges
A Shelbyville man charged with seven felony counts involving an attempted escape from police officers Tuesday night. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says police observed 50-year-old Chad Hammond driving over 21 miles per hour above the speed limit, causing damage to property, disobeying traffic signals, possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine, all while driving with his license revoked.
Comments / 0