Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Madrid reports 16 invasive group A streptococcus infections in minors recently
The Community of Madrid has detected, since last October 19, 16 cases of minors with invasive disease due to streptococcus A , including two patients who died, and at this time, after the alert issued by the United Kingdom, is studying whether the frequency of these infections is higher than usual.
Argentina: 140,000 people have HIV, 13 percent are unaware
On World HIV Day, the Argentina National Ministry of Health presented the 2022 edition of the Bulletin on HIV and STIs, in which it is estimated that in Argentina there are more than 140,000 people with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). , although 13 percent of them are unaware. In...
Brazil: Vertical transmission of HIV and syphilis elimination certification achieved in 43 cities
Brazil’s Ministry of Health awarded certificates or stamps of good practices to 43 municipalities that reached the goal of eliminating the transmission of HIV and/or syphilis as a public health problem Wednesday. Of the certified cities, 28 were for HIV elimination, including 3 recertifications: São Paulo (SP), Curitiba (PR)...
Ohio measles outbreak rises to 59, March of Dimes statement
The number of measles cases in Central Ohio have increased by 9 cases since our last report, as Columbus city health officials put the outbreak tally to 59 children 17 years and younger, as of December 7. Fifty six of the cases were unvaccinated, while three were partially vaccinated (one...
Haemophilus influenza type B outbreak reported in Vancouver Island homeless
Officials with Island Health are reporting a sharp increase in Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) disease on Vancouver Island in the last two months. This outbreak is affecting people experiencing homelessness, unstable housing, or supportive housing and those using substances including drugs that are inhaled. Hib has infected at least...
Brazil: 11 Chagas disease cases reported in Belém, Linked to consuming açaí
At least nine cases of Chagas disease were reported in the Pratinha neighborhood in Belém, informed the Municipal Health Secretariat (Sesma). Confirmation was made by the Evandro Chagas Institute (IEC) and the suspicion is that residents have ingested contaminated açaí. “All patients report having consumed açaí before...
Mexico: Increase in brucellosis reported in Sinaloa state
The state of Sinaloa, in Northwestern Mexico, is reporting an increase in brucellosis. The Secretary of Health of Sinaloa, Cuitláhuac González Galindo, pointed out that there are 58 cases registered so far in 2022. The cases were not serious, he notes and mostly, have been registered in the...
