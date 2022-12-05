Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer donates $5,000 to 'Shop with the Mayor' program
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Meijer is making a donation for this year's upcoming Shop with the Mayor program. The store on State Road 26 is contributing $5,000 towards the event. The money will help allow 48 children selected from Greater Lafayette schools and not-for-profits participate in this...
Living Nativity begins at Faith Church
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Faith Church's 32nd annual Living Nativity starts Friday with a cast of more than 200 playing out the life of Jesus Christ. The event includes 15 life-size scenes beginning with the account of his creation and ending with the prophecy of his second coming.
Linden Depot Museum gears up for the holidays
With the holiday season in full swing, many of us also think of trains during this time of year. With the holiday season in full swing, many of us also think of trains during this time of year.
Howliday Howl Nights at Wolf Park
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Wolf Park is hosting their Howliday Howl Nights coming December 10 and 17 and here's what you need to know. From 5 to 8 P.M. guests are invited to hot cocoa with Santa Clause and shop for holiday gifts. Plus a Howliday night program...
Knitwear brand wraps up once-a-year warehouse sale
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — On Saturday French Knot in Lafayette wraps up their warehouse sale. Owner and designer Lindsay Mason started the knitwear brand out of her Dad's barn outside of Boston before moving the operation to Lafayette about five years ago. Named after her favorite stitch, French Knot...
School activities continue at Tecumseh, Jeff despite shooting threat
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tecumseh Junior High School dance is still on for Friday night despite a shooting threat earlier in the morning. As we've reported, a 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he posted the threat to Snapchat. Out of an abundance of caution, police...
Lafayette police make arrest following school threat
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department have arrested a thirteen-year-old student after a shooting threat. According to LPD, around 12:14 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, police were made aware of threats made by a thirteen-year-old Tecumseh Middle School student. Police stated the student had used Snapchat to...
Crawfordsville woman sentenced for hit and run crash resulting in death
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Crawfordsville woman has been sentenced for a hit and run crash that killed an Indianapolis man here in Tippecanoe County. 23-year-old Victoria Jimenez has been sentenced to eight years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and one year on probation. Jimenez was driving...
Purdue Airport renovation hopes to attract large companies
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The proposed Purdue Airport renovation is predicted to be a large economic driver in Tippecanoe County and beyond. The roughly $35 million project is projected to attract more large companies like Arconic, GE and the new Skywater chip facility. The new, larger airport would...
Delphi double homicide defense requests confidential hearing on 'expert fees'
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Defense attorneys for the Delphi double homicide suspect are requesting a hearing to discuss the public cost of his representation, including "expert fees and expenses." That's according to a motion filed in Richard Allen's Carroll County murder case. His attorneys write in the motion that...
