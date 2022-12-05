Read full article on original website
‘Don’t Say Gay’ Florida lawmaker indicted on fraud charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said Harding illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. Harding is a Republican who became nationally known this year over his sponsorship of a Florida law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade — as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate. Harding did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.
Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland...
Interior secretary: `Unacceptable’ to mine near famed swamp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is urging Georgia officials to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says in a letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that the project poses “unacceptable risks” to the swamp’s fragile ecosystem. The letter is dated Nov. 22. Since 2019, Twin Pines Minerals has sought government permits to mine minerals near the bowl-like rim of the Okefenokee. Company President Steve Ingle calls Haaland’s letter a desperate attempt to derail the project. He says Twin Pines can mine without harming the swamp. Some scientists have warned mining could irreparably damage its ability to hold water.
Boeing’s last 747 to roll out of Washington state factory
SEATTLE (AP) — After more than half a century, the last Boeing 747 has rolled out of a Washington state factory. The jumbo jet has been used as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, and as the Air Force One presidential aircraft. When it debuted in 1969, it was the largest commercial aircraft in the world and the first with two aisles. The final customer is Atlas Air, which ordered four 747-8 freighters early this year. The last is rolling out of Boeing’s massive factory in Everett, Washington, on Tuesday night.
Corbin has 20, Robert Morris beats Central Michigan 71-66
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Led by Josh Corbin's 20 points, the Robert Morris Colonials defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas 71-66. The Colonials moved to 4-6 with the win and the Chippewas dropped to 4-5.
