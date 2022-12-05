House Republicans appear to have learned little from November’s midterm elections, careening instead toward what might be called the Trump trap. Donald Trump, via his social media platform and in interviews, continues loudly pounding his drum with false claims about a “stolen” and “rigged” 2020 election. The former president, who now falsely denies doing so, went so far last weekend as overtly calling for the country’s bedrock document to be incinerated.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO