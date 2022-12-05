Read full article on original website
Signs of life for omnibus deal as negotiators make headway
House and Senate appropriators made enough progress in bipartisan discussions over the weekend that Democrats are putting on hold plans to introduce their own versions of a fiscal 2023 omnibus and yearlong stopgap funding bill. Democrats had been threatening to introduce both measures on Monday to try to force Republicans'...
Thin House majorities, current and future, color spending talks
House Democrats’ current two-seat majority — and Republicans’ narrow edge they will claim in January — is casting a shadow over fiscal 2023 omnibus negotiations as next Friday's deadline to reach an agreement nears. Negotiations have slowed as Republicans and Democrats remain billions of dollars apart...
House Republicans risk stumbling into the Trump trap
House Republicans appear to have learned little from November’s midterm elections, careening instead toward what might be called the Trump trap. Donald Trump, via his social media platform and in interviews, continues loudly pounding his drum with false claims about a “stolen” and “rigged” 2020 election. The former president, who now falsely denies doing so, went so far last weekend as overtly calling for the country’s bedrock document to be incinerated.
Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
Decrying partisan divisions, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent in Arizona, where she is up for reelection in 2024 and already faced a movement to replace her as the party’s nominee. “Americans are more united than the national parties...
What Sinema’s party switch means for the next Congress and 2024
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's decision to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent in Arizona is unlikely to upend the political equilibrium in the Senate. But her announcement could add new complications to the 2024 race in her increasingly purple home state. “Americans are more united than the national...
Gold medal cold shoulder — Congressional Hits and Misses
Lawmakers continued to try to finish up their lame-duck work this week. Some of the highlights in this Hits and Misses include Rep. Jerrold Nadler taking a little cat nap on the House floor, Congressional Gold Medal honorees snubbing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Speaker Nancy Pelosi getting emotional after the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, and more.
