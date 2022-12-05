ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling

Everything about the moment seemed surreal. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was pounding a fist across his chest on Sunday night and screaming “WHAT’S UP!?” to seemingly nobody and everybody. The team’s left tackle, Trent Williams, walked up behind him and broke into a wide smile while clapping into Purdy’s energy. The stands around him were chanting “Purr-dee! Purr-dee! Purr-dee!” like this was the anticipated arrival of a first-round franchise centerpiece rather than the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Minnesota

Bulldog men remain undefeated after beating Gophers 69-51

MINNEAPOLIS - Tolu Smith scored 20 points to lead a balanced offense that complemented No. 23 Mississippi State's smothering defense in a 69-51 victory over Minnesota Sunday night to say undefeated.Mississippi State (9-0) is one of seven Division I programs still unbeaten. It's the Bulldogs' best start to a season since they won their first 13 games in 2003-04.Mississippi State - allowing 49.7 points per game, second fewest in the country - held the Gophers (4-6) to 28.8% shooting and a season-low in points. Minnesota had 15 turned overs.The Bulldogs had four double-digit scorers. Shakeel Moore scored 17 points, Cameron Matthews...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy