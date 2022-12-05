Read full article on original website
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II to appear in court Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II is scheduled to be in Onslow County Superior Court Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. Kimrey's trial has been delayed before. Kimrey reported Woods missing in Nov. of 2017.
Police looking for person of interest in larceny from Children's Miracle Network box
WINTERVILLE, Onslow County — Officers with the Winterville Police Department are looking for a person of interest related to larceny of money from a Children's Miracle Network donation box. It happened at the Speedway gas station at 4985 Old Tar Road Dec. 7, 2022. Police said the donation box...
One person found dead in mobile home fire
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in La Grange. Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said it happened around 6 a.m. Dec. 10, 2022. Crews arrived to see smoke and flames showing from the home. The person...
Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun
Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
Greene County Sheriff's Office adds new K9 officer
GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff's Office has added a new K9 officer to its roster. Dutch Shepherd "Sasha" is certified in detecting narcotics. Her handler, deputy Alex Jeffreys will be working with her for their careers.
Camp Lejeune officials confirm untreated wastewater spill on base
Camp Lejuene — On December 1st, 2022, about 162,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled on Parachute Tower Road on MCB Camp Lejeune. According to 1st Lt. Ace Padilla of the United States Marine Corps, A contractor was working on re-routing a sanitation line at a construction site which required a bell joint for the bypass line for capping operations.
First pediatric flu death confirmed in Onslow County
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Health Department confirmed the first pediatric flu death in Onslow County for the 2022-2023 flu season. To protect the family and their privacy, the child’s age and gender will not be disclosed. As of December 3, 2022, there have been 60 flu-related...
Onslow County High Schools add security measures to ensure student safety
Onslow County — Thursday night in Onslow County, Northside High School took on rival White Oak high school in December 8ths basketball game, and after recent incidents in the county, schools officials took extra steps to keep students safe. The Onslow County School system has faced challenges recently, such...
New Bern Bears win 4A State Championship
North Carolina — The New Bern Bears defeated the Grimsley Whirlies in the 4A State Championship football game Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022. The Bears won 40-28, behind a balance rushing attack and strong second-half defensive performance. The win makes it New Bern's fourth state title since 2007. They...
East Duplin football wins first ever state championship
CHAPEL HILL, Orange County — The East Duplin Panthers hoisted the state championship plaque for the first time in school history Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2022. The Panthers defeated perennial powerhouse Reidsville, 24-21, in the 2A finale to secure that first title. East Duplin was led by its strong...
