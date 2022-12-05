ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcti12.com

Adolphus Earl Kimrey II to appear in court Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II is scheduled to be in Onslow County Superior Court Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. Kimrey's trial has been delayed before. Kimrey reported Woods missing in Nov. of 2017.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

One person found dead in mobile home fire

LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in La Grange. Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said it happened around 6 a.m. Dec. 10, 2022. Crews arrived to see smoke and flames showing from the home. The person...
LA GRANGE, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun

Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Camp Lejeune officials confirm untreated wastewater spill on base

Camp Lejuene — On December 1st, 2022, about 162,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled on Parachute Tower Road on MCB Camp Lejeune. According to 1st Lt. Ace Padilla of the United States Marine Corps, A contractor was working on re-routing a sanitation line at a construction site which required a bell joint for the bypass line for capping operations.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
wcti12.com

First pediatric flu death confirmed in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Health Department confirmed the first pediatric flu death in Onslow County for the 2022-2023 flu season. To protect the family and their privacy, the child’s age and gender will not be disclosed. As of December 3, 2022, there have been 60 flu-related...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern Bears win 4A State Championship

North Carolina — The New Bern Bears defeated the Grimsley Whirlies in the 4A State Championship football game Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022. The Bears won 40-28, behind a balance rushing attack and strong second-half defensive performance. The win makes it New Bern's fourth state title since 2007. They...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

East Duplin football wins first ever state championship

CHAPEL HILL, Orange County — The East Duplin Panthers hoisted the state championship plaque for the first time in school history Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2022. The Panthers defeated perennial powerhouse Reidsville, 24-21, in the 2A finale to secure that first title. East Duplin was led by its strong...
BEULAVILLE, NC

