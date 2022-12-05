ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' top 10 defensive players in Week 13, per PFF

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMEJF_0jYRJW3e00

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Green Bay Packers, 28-19, on Sunday to drop to 3-10 on the season.

The Bears led for the first three quarters before another fourth-quarter collapse doomed them. Chicago was outscored 18-0 in the final 15 minutes, where an injury-depleted defense held their own for as long as they could and the offense couldn’t finish the job.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 13 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

10

DT Angelo Blackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUH4V_0jYRJW3e00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

9

DE Taco Charlton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTfg8_0jYRJW3e00
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

8

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojkcL_0jYRJW3e00
USA Today Sports

7

CB Harrison Hand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTcEl_0jYRJW3e00
Adam Bettcher/ Getty Images

6

DT Armon Watts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325U1F_0jYRJW3e00
David Berding/Getty Images

5

LB Nicholas Morrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdyFj_0jYRJW3e00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

4

CB Jaylon Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q96Rv_0jYRJW3e00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

3

LB Matt Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSDVj_0jYRJW3e00
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

2

CB Josh Blackwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFYZx_0jYRJW3e00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

1

LB Jack Sanborn

