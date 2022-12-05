Bears' top 10 defensive players in Week 13, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Green Bay Packers, 28-19, on Sunday to drop to 3-10 on the season.

The Bears led for the first three quarters before another fourth-quarter collapse doomed them. Chicago was outscored 18-0 in the final 15 minutes, where an injury-depleted defense held their own for as long as they could and the offense couldn’t finish the job.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 13 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

10

DT Angelo Blackson

9

DE Taco Charlton

8

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

7

CB Harrison Hand

6

DT Armon Watts

5

LB Nicholas Morrow

4

CB Jaylon Johnson

3

LB Matt Adams

2

CB Josh Blackwell

1

LB Jack Sanborn