Ultimate Classic Rock

Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List

Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
OK! Magazine

Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired

Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Releases Deluxe Version of ‘Come on Over’ Featuring Duets With Elton John, Jonas Brothers and Chris Martin

Shania Twain is revamping her 1997 hit album Come on Over as part of Apple Music’s Christmas countdown From Apple Music With Love. The country music songstress shared that she re-recorded a couple of her classic hits with Elton John, Chris Martin, and Nick Jonas over the years. And she decided to include them on the record because they’re some of her favorite memories from her decades-long career.
Florence Carmela

Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023

John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
defpen

RCA Records Shares Unreleased Whitney Houston Recording Ahead Of Biopic Release

The month of December is full of major film releases, including Will Smith’s Emancipation, Brendan Fraser’s The Whale, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Margot Robbie’s Babylon. Not to mention, Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, returns to theaters before 2023. Among the many major films to theaters this month is the Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Starring Naomi Ackie, the film will chronicle the singer’s rise from New Jersey to the top of the charts.
GoldDerby

Blake Neely (‘Good Night Oppy’ composer) on steering away from electronic sounds in scoring space doc [Exclusive Video Interview]

Even though “Good Night Oppy” takes place on an entirely different planet, composer Blake Neely made a very conscious choice to use standard orchestrations when composing the documentary’s original score. “There are some computery and metallic sounds in the score that float about here and there, but mostly I used traditional piano and orchestra because we really wanted to bring things to life,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent interview (watch the exclusive video interview above). He had tried using electronic styles of music for the score but he found that the sound just wasn’t doing the trick, which led...
Daily Mail

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Loudwire

Fleetwood Mac Singer-Keyboardist Christine McVie Has Died at 79

There's sad news to report as rock legend Christine McVie, singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by the band, who issued a statement via social media and through McVie's own account that reads as follows:. There are no words...
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster

America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars

The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
GoldDerby

Fleetwood Mac: 15 best songs ranked

On November 30, we lost one of rock music’s most prolific songbirds when Christine McVie died at the age of 79. She spent most of her 50-year career with Fleetwood Mac, which has seen several reincarnations since its original lineup over half a century ago. In 1967, British guitarist Peter Green formed the band that would eventually be known as Fleetwood Mac, with drummer Mick Fleetwood, bassist John McVie (who replaced Bob Brunning early on) and slide guitarist Jeremy Spencer. This lineup changed several times over the next few years, including the addition of guitarist Danny Kirwan, the departure of Green...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Lynne and ELO Albums Ranked Worst to Best

In their heyday, Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra earned plenty of accolades – from fans, industry figures and their peers: John Lennon (we think approvingly) referred to them as the "son of Beatles." Randy Newman wrote an entire song about them, 1979's "The Story of a Rock and Roll Band."

