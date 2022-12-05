ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citing housing shortage, Palo Alto eyes new rules to limit Airbnb rentals

From its ad, the Downtown North apartment looks clean, spacious and inviting, with a smart TV, a fully equipped kitchen and living room decor described as “sophisticated.”. At a time when Palo Alto is struggling to add new housing, the one-bedroom unit would surely be in high demand by Stanford University students, area employees and local seniors looking to downsize.
PALO ALTO, CA
cupertinotoday.com

COVID-19 Levels in Santa Clara County Surpass 2021 Peak

Santa Clara County’s wastewater monitoring program has detected a sharp increase in COVID-19 levels over the past month, according to a statement released by the county this week. The wastewater monitoring report revealed that the County’s four sewer sheds are currently in the high category for COVID-19 concentration levels....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

What a Week: Reflecting on Tri-Valley city election outcomes

Another election cycle is in the books. Our editorial team can finally exhale after the all-consuming local political season. It’s some of the most important work we do as journalists, but it sure is taxing. I can’t turn the page, though, without writing some final reflections on the outcomes...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

League of California Cities backs Livermore in Eden Housing appeal

The League of California Cities recently demonstrated support for the city of Livermore in the pending appeal challenging the City Council’s approval of the 130-unit Eden Housing development under the California Environmental Quality Act. The association, also known as Cal Cities, filed an amicus brief with the appellate court...
LIVERMORE, CA
PLANetizen

San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums

San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

New bill would cap apartment security deposits

(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Ambivalent supervisors approve Breed's parking lot housing plan

One person’s parking lot is another’s future home. At least, that’s the aspiration of a new law approved unanimously by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. However, a financial analysis of the proposal showed that development costs could stymie its effectiveness. On lots already zoned for residential housing, but currently committed to an “auto-oriented” use like a gas station, the law would allow development of up to four...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

COVID levels in Palo Alto watershed reach pandemic high

While transmission of respiratory syncytial virus has begun to plateau in Santa Clara County, the county’s top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 and flu transmission continue to rise. COVID-19 virus concentration in each of the county’s sewersheds in San Jose, Palo Alto, Gilroy and Sunnyvale is at its...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

‘Nothing was being done’: Community demands Elizabeth Hoover’s resignation

UC Berkeley doctoral candidates Ataya Cesspooch and Sierra Edd and doctoral student Breylan Martin published a collective statement Nov. 11 about campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who released a statement Oct. 20 rescinding her previous claim to Native American ancestry. As of press time, the collective statement has garnered 350...
BERKELEY, CA
calmatters.network

Pleasanton school board to discuss increase in development fees

The Pleasanton school board is set Thursday to consider signing off on a report and resolution that would increase the fees paid to the district by any developers looking to build near school sites. According to the district staff report, education and government codes allow school districts to impose certain...
PLEASANTON, CA

