calmatters.network
Martha Barragan edges out Webster Lincoln in East Palo Alto City Council race
The tense East Palo Alto City Council race, which was marked by a neck-in-neck battle for one of two open seats, came down to just 19 votes between second- and third-place contenders Martha Barragan and Webster Lincoln, respectively. In the end, it was Barragan who won. Barragan, a teacher, was...
calmatters.network
Citing housing shortage, Palo Alto eyes new rules to limit Airbnb rentals
From its ad, the Downtown North apartment looks clean, spacious and inviting, with a smart TV, a fully equipped kitchen and living room decor described as “sophisticated.”. At a time when Palo Alto is struggling to add new housing, the one-bedroom unit would surely be in high demand by Stanford University students, area employees and local seniors looking to downsize.
San Mateo Co. Sheriff criticized for potentially favoring donors when issuing gun permits
Sources within the Sheriff's Office say they have serious questions about Bolanos' approval process of gun permits, including allegations of favoring prominent Bay Area billionaire donors.
cupertinotoday.com
COVID-19 Levels in Santa Clara County Surpass 2021 Peak
Santa Clara County’s wastewater monitoring program has detected a sharp increase in COVID-19 levels over the past month, according to a statement released by the county this week. The wastewater monitoring report revealed that the County’s four sewer sheds are currently in the high category for COVID-19 concentration levels....
calmatters.network
What a Week: Reflecting on Tri-Valley city election outcomes
Another election cycle is in the books. Our editorial team can finally exhale after the all-consuming local political season. It’s some of the most important work we do as journalists, but it sure is taxing. I can’t turn the page, though, without writing some final reflections on the outcomes...
Courthouse News Service
Bay Area school district accused of using employee wages to cover its employer obligations
FREMONT, Calif. (CN) — A San Francisco Bay Area school district's employees claim they had no idea that for nearly 25 years their employer illegally deducted from their wages to cover annual costs toward their state health care plans rather than use district money as required. A group of...
calmatters.network
League of California Cities backs Livermore in Eden Housing appeal
The League of California Cities recently demonstrated support for the city of Livermore in the pending appeal challenging the City Council’s approval of the 130-unit Eden Housing development under the California Environmental Quality Act. The association, also known as Cal Cities, filed an amicus brief with the appellate court...
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
calmatters.network
Zone 7 Director Sanwong submits resignation in order to serve on East Bay Parks board
Zone 7 Water Agency Director Olivia Sanwong will be stepping down from her position on the agency’s governing board later this month so she can start her new role on the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors. Sanwong, who has served on the Zone 7 board for...
New bill would cap apartment security deposits
(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
Ambivalent supervisors approve Breed's parking lot housing plan
One person’s parking lot is another’s future home. At least, that’s the aspiration of a new law approved unanimously by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. However, a financial analysis of the proposal showed that development costs could stymie its effectiveness. On lots already zoned for residential housing, but currently committed to an “auto-oriented” use like a gas station, the law would allow development of up to four...
calmatters.network
Violence Intervention that Starts in the Hospital: How California is Paying for it with Public Health Funds
Five years ago, Paris Davis returned triumphant to his hometown of Oakland, California. He had earned his bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Humboldt State University, and had just signed a contract to play basketball in Australia. It was a promising career that would enable him to raise his daughter, then a toddler.
A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco
Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SFGate
Nearly 100 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School hold 'sickout'
An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three...
calmatters.network
COVID levels in Palo Alto watershed reach pandemic high
While transmission of respiratory syncytial virus has begun to plateau in Santa Clara County, the county’s top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 and flu transmission continue to rise. COVID-19 virus concentration in each of the county’s sewersheds in San Jose, Palo Alto, Gilroy and Sunnyvale is at its...
Daily Californian
‘Nothing was being done’: Community demands Elizabeth Hoover’s resignation
UC Berkeley doctoral candidates Ataya Cesspooch and Sierra Edd and doctoral student Breylan Martin published a collective statement Nov. 11 about campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who released a statement Oct. 20 rescinding her previous claim to Native American ancestry. As of press time, the collective statement has garnered 350...
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
How Failed Rent Control Laws In California Led To Rent Hike Scandals And Landlord Lawsuits
Rent has skyrocketed in recent years, and it's especially pronounced in California. With initiatives failing, it's making it hard for people to make ends meet.
sanjoseinside.com
Split SJ City Council Votes to Appoint Two New Members, Rejecting Public Pleas for Special Election
The San Jose City Council voted 7-4 to appoint two new members to two-year terms to fill District 8 and District 10 vacancies. "It is unprecedented and I think it brings shame to our city, " said Mayor Sam Liccardo after the 11:30pm vote. Liccardo had joined Mayor-elect Matt Mahan...
calmatters.network
Pleasanton school board to discuss increase in development fees
The Pleasanton school board is set Thursday to consider signing off on a report and resolution that would increase the fees paid to the district by any developers looking to build near school sites. According to the district staff report, education and government codes allow school districts to impose certain...
