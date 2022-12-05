A restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, refused to host a private event for a conservative Christian organization over the group's position on same-sex marriage and abortion rights. The restaurant, Metzger Bar and Butchery, called itself an "inclusive" establishment that has rarely refused service to willing patrons, but said it denied service to the group in an effort to protect its staff, many of whom are women or members of the LGBTQ+ community. "Recently we refused service to a group that had booked an event with us after the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization...

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO