Richmond, VA

Comments / 13

SIR JEFF
2d ago

chick fillett feels "uncomfortable" serving certain groups..but they do it anyway, and its their pleasure. just saying. who is more accepting and tolerant of others? this RVA restaurant folks are not good humans

Reply
4
Louis Bailey
2d ago

because of my beliefs, I won't be eating at metzgers bar and butchers

Reply
8
 

Virginia Restaurant Refuses To Serve “Christian” Hate Group

Via The Washington Post: A restaurant in Richmond last week canceled a reservation for a private event being held by a conservative Christian organization, citing the group’s opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion rights. “We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision,” read an Instagram post from Metzger Bar and Butchery, a German-influenced restaurant in the Union Hill neighborhood whose kitchen is helmed by co-owner Brittanny Anderson, a veteran of TV cooking shows including “Top Chef” and “Chopped.”
RICHMOND, VA
Restaurant denies Christian group service for staff "safety"

A restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, refused to host a private event for a conservative Christian organization over the group's position on same-sex marriage and abortion rights. The restaurant, Metzger Bar and Butchery, called itself an "inclusive" establishment that has rarely refused service to willing patrons, but said it denied service to the group in an effort to protect its staff, many of whom are women or members of the LGBTQ+ community. "Recently we refused service to a group that had booked an event with us after the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization...
RICHMOND, VA
Christian conservative group denied service at Virginia restaurant as staff felt 'unsafe'

A Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was rejected service at a restaurant due to its political beliefs. The Family Foundation had scheduled an event at the Metzger Bar and Butchery on Wednesday but had its reservation canceled by the restaurant less than two hours before the scheduled time. The organization found out that its reservation had been canceled after a restaurant employee looked up the organization, and the restaurant's waitstaff refused to serve it, according to the Family Foundation.
RICHMOND, VA
