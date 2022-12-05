Read full article on original website
SIR JEFF
2d ago
chick fillett feels "uncomfortable" serving certain groups..but they do it anyway, and its their pleasure. just saying. who is more accepting and tolerant of others? this RVA restaurant folks are not good humans
Reply
4
Louis Bailey
2d ago
because of my beliefs, I won't be eating at metzgers bar and butchers
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia restaurant denies service to Christian group to protect staffMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Chesterfield schools awarded a grant from DisneyMargaret MinnicksChester, VA
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Christian group lambasts Virginia restaurant for 'stunning' service denial: 'Religious discrimination'
Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation of Virginia, shared details about her organization's denied reservation on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday.
back2stonewall.com
Virginia Restaurant Refuses To Serve “Christian” Hate Group
Via The Washington Post: A restaurant in Richmond last week canceled a reservation for a private event being held by a conservative Christian organization, citing the group’s opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion rights. “We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision,” read an Instagram post from Metzger Bar and Butchery, a German-influenced restaurant in the Union Hill neighborhood whose kitchen is helmed by co-owner Brittanny Anderson, a veteran of TV cooking shows including “Top Chef” and “Chopped.”
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative religious group because of its views on abortion, LGBTQ issues
RICHMOND, Virginia — A restaurant in Virginia finds itself in caught the nation’s culture conflict after it canceled an event scheduled by a conservative religious group because of the organizations views on abortion and LGBTQ people. In a post on Facebook, the owners of Metzger Bar and Butchery...
Augusta Free Press
Anti-LGBTQ+ group cries foul after Richmond restaurant cancels reservations
A Richmond restaurant turned away a conservative Christian group that had made a reservation last week, citing the group’s advocacy for denying basic rights to the LGBTQ+ community. The group, the Family Foundation of Virginia, is upset at what went down, and the restaurant, Metzger Bar and Butchery, is...
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
Restaurant denies Christian group service over its anti-abortion and LGBTQ stances
A restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, refused to host a private event for a conservative Christian organization over the group's position on same-sex marriage and abortion rights. The restaurant, Metzger Bar and Butchery, called itself an "inclusive" establishment that has rarely refused service to willing patrons, but said it denied service...
Restaurant denies Christian group service for staff "safety"
A restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, refused to host a private event for a conservative Christian organization over the group's position on same-sex marriage and abortion rights. The restaurant, Metzger Bar and Butchery, called itself an "inclusive" establishment that has rarely refused service to willing patrons, but said it denied service to the group in an effort to protect its staff, many of whom are women or members of the LGBTQ+ community. "Recently we refused service to a group that had booked an event with us after the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization...
Washington Examiner
Christian conservative group denied service at Virginia restaurant as staff felt 'unsafe'
A Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was rejected service at a restaurant due to its political beliefs. The Family Foundation had scheduled an event at the Metzger Bar and Butchery on Wednesday but had its reservation canceled by the restaurant less than two hours before the scheduled time. The organization found out that its reservation had been canceled after a restaurant employee looked up the organization, and the restaurant's waitstaff refused to serve it, according to the Family Foundation.
wvtf.org
Virginia author envisions second civil war
Kevin O’Farrell is a writer who lives in a suburb of Richmond. He’s also a runner who has come to know his subdivision well, and as this country has grown increasingly into camps of red and blue, O’Farrell started thinking about civil war. “I’m familiar with this...
fox5dc.com
Fredericksburg restaurant raided by Virginia ABC for illegally serving alcohol
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. "What the state of Virginia just did is they took my livelihood away from me right before Christmas," Gourmeltz...
royalexaminer.com
At this Virginia agency, bones of the dead are people in need of homes
Elizabeth Moore and Joanna Wilson Green are kind to their guests – even though these companions are very old and very dead. Moore and Green, state-employed archaeologists, tend to Virginia’s homeless human remains, typically bones and pieces of bones. To Moore and Green, these bones aren’t artifacts. They...
WUSA
Save it or shave it | Virginia man puts his beard on the line for a good cause
RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man has not shaved his beard in five years. Brian Thompson is on a mission to raise money for the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU by letting people vote on whether he should keep his whiskers or shave them off. Thompson teamed up...
WJLA
Preliminary hearing set for University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football and injuring two others, appeared in court Thursday morning. For the first time since the shooting, Jones appeared before a judge in-person for his second court appearance at the Albemarle...
Virginia candidate who fought COVID rules fundraises off raid of his restaurant
(The Center Square) – The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority raided a Fredericksburg restaurant in relation to COVID-19 rule violations, but the owner who is running for a state Senate office is using the raid as a fundraising opportunity. “I’ve seen first-hand what it means to lay it all on the line – first in the United States Army and now as a small business owner fighting off self-serving bureaucrats who love strangling small businesses and punishing entrepreneurs,” read a fundraising email sent out by...
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
Report: Va. man who allegedly killed Ca. family was detained for threats in 2016
A report is shining a light on the past of a man who police say deceived a teenager into an online relationship before driving across the country and killing her mother and grandparents.
Youngkin Issues Order Related to Covid-19 Suspensions
Youngkin Issues Order Related to Covid-19 Suspensions
Ledbury to close downtown Richmond storefront
Ledbury’s Richmond store is its only brick-and-mortar location. In the past it has operated stores in Westhampton, Short Pump Town Center, New York City and the D.C. area.
For nearly 200 years, this Petersburg mansion has helped ring in the holidays
The house, known as Centre Hill Mansion, has sat majestically on a hill for the past 199 years. Its true greatness comes out to shine during the holiday season.
Virginia defense contractors plead guilty to accepting home improvement supplies in bribery scheme
Three Virginia defense contractors who supplied Fort Lee have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe a public official in a scheme that saw pay absurd markups on the federal dime in exchange for cash and home improvement supplies.
Comments / 13