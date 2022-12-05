Read full article on original website
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Johnny Cash’s Son Says Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like a Mother’
In an interview with Fox News, John Carter Cash, the son of Johnny Cash, thinks that the late country singer Loretta Lynn was 'like a mother' to him.
ABC Announces New Special Honoring Reba McEntire
ABC is devoting a special hour to honor country music queen Reba McEntire. Call it a holiday gift for her fans. The special is ‘Superstar: Reba McEntire.’ You can’t argue with the title. It’ll air Dec. 8th. ABC stacked the hour with other country music stars telling their own Reba anecdotes to give a 360-degree view of the 67-year-old from McAlester, Okla.
Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency
After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
Reba McEntire Calls Boyfriend Rex Linn 'The Love of My Life' in Sweet Post
Rex Linn celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Reba McEntire shared a sweet tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since 2020, to celebrate the special day. The post included a photo of the two of them from the recent CMA Awards, and she called Linn the love of her life.
Miranda Lambert Reveals the Song That’s ‘Hard to Get Through’ in Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
One song from country singer Miranda Lambert's 2022 album 'Palomino' is 'hard to get through' in her 'Velvet Rodeo' Las Vegas residency.
Tim McGraw shares cover of George Strait's holiday hit 'Christmas Cookies': Watch here
Tim McGraw just shared his spin on a classic holiday song by George Strait. The country artist shared a cover of Strait's "Christmas Cookies" from the 1999 compilation album "A Country Christmas" on Instagram Sunday. "Goofin' around and trying to make Bobby laugh with my own spin on the lyrics...
Blake Shelton Reveals the Cocktail-Fueled Inspiration for His Brand-New TV Series
The Voice coach Blake Shelton, 46, is partnering with Carson Daly on a new celebrity game show Barmageddon (Dec. 5 on USA Network) taking place at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, where their celebrity friends will compete in over-the-top bar games. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will host, Daly will be behind the bar and Shelton will take the stage with his house band for music sing-alongs.
Tanya Tucker Takes on Her First Starring Film Role in New Trailer for ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Christmas is coming early for country music fans. Grammy-winning icon Tanya Tucker is set to star in A Nashville Country Christmas, premiering Dec. 12. The holiday romp marks Tucker's first-ever starring role in a film, and, from the looks of the trailer, the story hits all the right notes. Tucker...
Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton’s Fanbase ‘Very Country’ Ahead of Touring With Him
Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach. “I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”
Miranda Lambert Gave Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” Some Country Twang
We all know that Miranda Lambert can conquer any song out there – whether it is United States’ biggest crossover hit in the past decade, “Rolling In The Deep.”. The bluesy-gospel breakup anthem was one of the country star’s choices of songs during the 2011 Cause For the Paws event in Tyler, Texas – where she delivered a performance that kept her fans on their feet and filled with thrill.
Marty Stuart Shares ‘Country Star,’ His First New Single in 5 Years [LISTEN]
Marty Stuart is back with his first new single since the release of his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Released today (Nov. 17), "Country Star" is a groovy, high-energy boot stomper with all the elements of an instant classic. Accompanied by veteran musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris...
Cody Johnson Hasn’t Even Had Time to Celebrate His Grammy Nomination Yet
Cody Johnson is concluding his already momentous year with a bang: Just days after bringing home two trophies at the 2022 CMA Awards, he earned his very first Grammy Awards nomination, in the Best Country Song category for his chart-topping hit, "'Til You Can't." "It's an incredible honor," the singer...
On This Date: Randy Travis Was Topping The Country Charts With His Iconic Duets Album, ‘Heroes & Friends’
Randy Travis gave us some of the greatest country albums of all time. And on this date in 1990, he was topping the country albums chart with his sixth studio album, Heroes & Friends. Aside from the title track, every single one of the 14 songs on the tracklist is...
Miranda Lambert Releasing ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’ Cookbook In April
Now I’m hungry… Miranda Lambert just announced that her very first cookbook, Miranda Lambert: Y’ALL EAT YET? Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen, is set to drop on April 25th, 2023. She shared the news in a post on Instagram earlier, saying what a dream come true it is for her to be able to create her own cookbook with recipes from multiple generations of women in her family: “This is something I never thought I’d say, but…..I’m releasing a book!!!! […] The post Miranda Lambert Releasing ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’ Cookbook In April first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
10 Must-Read Country Music Books Released in 2022
Country music reached an inevitable crossroads in 2022. The dialogues around the genre's history of exclusion — from the disappearance of women from country radio beginning in the early 2000s to the marginalized artists who've made history despite not fitting into the mainstream mold — continued to dominate the conversation. The year's best country music books explore all those histories and the history-making careers of the genre's most iconic acts.
Maren Morris Opens Up About Her Postpartum Depression
Country music superstar Maren Morris is opening up and getting real about her battles with postpartum depression. In a recent interview on Sunday Today, the singer explained what it was like giving birth to son Hayes Andrew in March 2020 as the world went into lockdown due to coronavirus. She also talked about how she struggled with postpartum depression while being stuck at home during quarantine.
WATCH: Road to 2023 CMT Music Awards — Part 1: Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini revealed The Music CMT Awards are headed to Austin, Texas, in 2023, that she’ll return as co-host, and Carrie Underwood will perform during a trip to surprise Underwood on stage in Austin in November. Now she and CMT are giving fans an inside look at the trip...
'CMA Country Christmas' Returns in December with Host Carly Pearce
CMA Country Christmas returns on Thurs., Dec. 8 for a night of festive music hosted by Carly Pearce. The 13th annual television special will air on ABC at 9 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. Per a press release, the broadcast "brings the holidays home...
