ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Outsider.com

ABC Announces New Special Honoring Reba McEntire

ABC is devoting a special hour to honor country music queen Reba McEntire. Call it a holiday gift for her fans. The special is ‘Superstar: Reba McEntire.’ You can’t argue with the title. It’ll air Dec. 8th. ABC stacked the hour with other country music stars telling their own Reba anecdotes to give a 360-degree view of the 67-year-old from McAlester, Okla.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency

After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Parade

Blake Shelton Reveals the Cocktail-Fueled Inspiration for His Brand-New TV Series

The Voice coach Blake Shelton, 46, is partnering with Carson Daly on a new celebrity game show Barmageddon (Dec. 5 on USA Network) taking place at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, where their celebrity friends will compete in over-the-top bar games. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will host, Daly will be behind the bar and Shelton will take the stage with his house band for music sing-alongs.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton’s Fanbase ‘Very Country’ Ahead of Touring With Him

Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach. “I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”
Country Thang Daily

Miranda Lambert Gave Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” Some Country Twang

We all know that Miranda Lambert can conquer any song out there – whether it is United States’ biggest crossover hit in the past decade, “Rolling In The Deep.”. The bluesy-gospel breakup anthem was one of the country star’s choices of songs during the 2011 Cause For the Paws event in Tyler, Texas – where she delivered a performance that kept her fans on their feet and filled with thrill.
TYLER, TX
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Releasing ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’ Cookbook In April

Now I’m hungry… Miranda Lambert just announced that her very first cookbook, Miranda Lambert: Y’ALL EAT YET? Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen, is set to drop on April 25th, 2023. She shared the news in a post on Instagram earlier, saying what a dream come true it is for her to be able to create her own cookbook with recipes from multiple generations of women in her family: “This is something I never thought I’d say, but…..I’m releasing a book!!!! […] The post Miranda Lambert Releasing ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’ Cookbook In April first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
The Boot

10 Must-Read Country Music Books Released in 2022

Country music reached an inevitable crossroads in 2022. The dialogues around the genre's history of exclusion — from the disappearance of women from country radio beginning in the early 2000s to the marginalized artists who've made history despite not fitting into the mainstream mold — continued to dominate the conversation. The year's best country music books explore all those histories and the history-making careers of the genre's most iconic acts.
Outsider.com

Maren Morris Opens Up About Her Postpartum Depression

Country music superstar Maren Morris is opening up and getting real about her battles with postpartum depression. In a recent interview on Sunday Today, the singer explained what it was like giving birth to son Hayes Andrew in March 2020 as the world went into lockdown due to coronavirus. She also talked about how she struggled with postpartum depression while being stuck at home during quarantine.
CMT

WATCH: Road to 2023 CMT Music Awards — Part 1: Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini revealed The Music CMT Awards are headed to Austin, Texas, in 2023, that she’ll return as co-host, and Carrie Underwood will perform during a trip to surprise Underwood on stage in Austin in November. Now she and CMT are giving fans an inside look at the trip...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy