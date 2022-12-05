Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Washington State notebook: Cougs juggling transfers, coaching departures, recruiting trips and bowl prep
PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jake Dickert has mixed feelings about the transfer portal. Over the past two weeks, 12 of his players announced their intentions to leave WSU and joined the NCAA’s version of a free-agency market, which has reportedly claimed more than 1,500 players nationwide since the start of the month.
Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker from Tennessee, commits to Washington State
PULLMAN – Washington State's football program secured a commitment Saturday from Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker out of Tennessee. Bohannon, who has yet to receive a star rating from 247Sports.com, chose WSU over offers from Memphis and five FCS suitors. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder earned all-region honors as a senior...
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley, team's top tackler, opts out of LA Bowl
PULLMAN – Washington State’s Daiyan Henley, a first-team All-Pac-12 linebacker and NFL draft prospect, will watch the Cougars’ season finale from the sideline. The senior outside linebacker has opted out of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, thus concluding a short but impactful playing career at WSU. Coach...
Former WSU Head Football Coach Mike Leach hospitalized
JACKSON, Miss. - Former Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach Mike Leach was taken to the hospital Sunday morning, according to a release from Mississippi State University (MSU). Leach left WSU to coach at MSU after the Cougars 2019 season. According to ESPN, Leach went 55-47 in his eight...
Former Washington State coach Mike Leach hospitalized due to 'health issue'
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who led Washington State from 2012-19, was hospitalized Sunday due to a “personal health issue,” according to a university news release. Leach was transported by ambulance from his home to the university’s medical center in Jackson, Mississippi. No further information was available....
Washington State coach Jake Dickert to serve as defensive coordinator, linebackers coach at L.A. Bowl
PULLMAN – For one game, Jake Dickert will return to his old role. Washington State’s head coach is taking over at defensive coordinator for the Cougars’ season finale on Dec. 17 in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Fresno State. “I’m excited a little bit about how...
Moscow PD cautions against making threats, spreading rumors regarding quadruple homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho - In a release on Friday, Dec. 9 regarding the murder of four University of Idaho students in November, Moscow Police Department (MPD) warns the community against spreading rumors and making threats. "Investigators have been monitoring online activity related to this ongoing and active case and are aware...
