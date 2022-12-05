ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker from Tennessee, commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State's football program secured a commitment Saturday from Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker out of Tennessee. Bohannon, who has yet to receive a star rating from 247Sports.com, chose WSU over offers from Memphis and five FCS suitors. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder earned all-region honors as a senior...
PULLMAN, WA
Former WSU Head Football Coach Mike Leach hospitalized

JACKSON, Miss. - Former Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach Mike Leach was taken to the hospital Sunday morning, according to a release from Mississippi State University (MSU). Leach left WSU to coach at MSU after the Cougars 2019 season. According to ESPN, Leach went 55-47 in his eight...
PULLMAN, WA
Former Washington State coach Mike Leach hospitalized due to 'health issue'

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who led Washington State from 2012-19, was hospitalized Sunday due to a “personal health issue,” according to a university news release. Leach was transported by ambulance from his home to the university’s medical center in Jackson, Mississippi. No further information was available....
PULLMAN, WA

