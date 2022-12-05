Read full article on original website
Related
country1037fm.com
Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience
Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
country1037fm.com
Carolina Drivers Rank Among Worst In The Nation
A finding from QuoteWizardthat shows that North Carolina ranks as the 18th worst state for driving. South Carolina wasn’t far behind, ranking as the 20th worst state. The website used over 10 million insurance quotes from across the nation and ranked states on four factors: accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and citations.
country1037fm.com
A Study Says This Is The Most Fun City In North Carolina
What would you say is the most fun city in North Carolina? It has to be one of the largest right? Well, that is right. But how can you tell for sure? Especially when what people consider fun understandably varies? Maybe you like trying new restaurants, traveling, going to bars and clubs, or playing outdoor sports. Some people like to spend as much time outdoors as possible. Others enjoy riding roller coasters, going to the movies, or playing video games. All are fun for different people! But having fun can be expensive. Our friends at WalletHub report that the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends over $3,500 on entertainment per year. Somehow I feel like I exceed that.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Non- Profit Is Auctioning Off Taylor Swift Tickets
A South Carolina Non Profit is about to make dreams come true for some Taylor Swift fans. The Project Hope Foundation is an organization near and dear to my heart. They are the state’s largest ABA- based autism service provider in South Carolina. They are auctioning off Taylor Swift tickets and proceeds go directly to the organization. And these tickets? I understand that whoever gets them will have a pretty good view of the stage.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina These Best And Worst Items To Purchase In December
It seems like every store is having a sale this time of year. Everyone wants your money before the end of the year and throughout the holiday season. It can be tempting to overspend. I’m definitely guilty of that. But not everything is the best buy this time of year. In fact, my favorite shopping day of the year is not black Friday, it’s December 26th! Luckily our friends at Offers.com are here to help us know the best and worst items to purchase in December. Here’s what they have to say!
Comments / 0