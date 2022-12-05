ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbertsville, KY

wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation

A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
LYON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Report of Graves home invasion results in four arrests

A report of a home invasion near Mayfield on Friday night resulted in the arrests of four people, including the resident. Kentucky State Police got the call just before 6:30 p.m. Friday from a man who said his home was being broken into by masked men with guns. Graves County...
MAYFIELD, KY
whvoradio.com

Truck Damaged With BB Gun

A truck was found damaged with a bb gun on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say someone shot a truck several times with a bb gun damaging the driver’s side doors and back window. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge...
whvoradio.com

Two Charged In Connection To Hopkinsville Robbery

Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed, punched, and choked to the point of being unconscious in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. 22-year-old Jaquavius Whitlock and 18-year-old...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police: Missing man found in good health

Paducah Police report that the missing man, 18-year-old Croccifixio Hall has been located, and is in good health. They thank all that assisted with this matter. The Paducah Police department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Eighteen-year-old Croccifixio Hall is 6'0", 150 lbs, with brown...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

KSP Post 2 troopers conduct multiple DUI felony arrests

Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville troopers were kept busy recently with at least three major arrest incidents involving DUI and felonies. As troopers conducted a traffic safety checkpoint on US 62 at the Muhlenberg-Hopkins County line, they arrested 51-year-old Maurice Summers of Graham for DUI and trafficking in marijuana and methamphetamine as well as multiple other misdemeanor drug offenses.
MADISONVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
fox17.com

Two arrested on drug charges after asking for directions

Stewart County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Stewart County Sheriff's Office says that two people are behind bars after an officer found them with drugs near the county courthouse. An officer was in front of the courthouse with his K-9 when a car that was driving through the parking lot stopped and spoke with the officer to ask for directions. When the man driving rolled down his window the officer says that he immediately smelled marijuana and then asked the driver for his license. The officer found that the man had a suspended license. The officer and his K-9 then searched the vehicle and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a loaded pistol. The passenger of the vehicle was also found to have methamphetamine in her bra.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A McCracken County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Kentucky Dam Road near Tyree Road for traffic violations around 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Investigation leads to trafficking arrest of Paducah man

A drug investigation led to the arrest of a Paducah man on trafficking charges. McCracken County Sheriff's drug division detective have been investigating the alleged sale of drugs from a Linden Street residence. On Wednesday, a search of the home located 39-year-old Jerome R. Britt, along with 18 grams of crack cocaine, 6.3 grams of powder cocaine, 172 grams of marijuana and scales.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Mayfield Woman Arrested in Paducah Following “Shots Fired” Call

A Mayfield woman is facing felony charges following her arrest in Paducah. Police reports said 26 year old Keyja Hammonds is now charged with first degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property over $10,000. The charges stem from a “shots fired” incident that happened in downtown Paducah early Sunday morning....
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Russellville Road Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 24-year-old William Cain was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Man stabbed, suspect in custody in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a man was stabbed in the 400 block of North West End. Officers responded at 1:13 p.m. According to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of killing two women to be back in court

A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Happy Slapowitz begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, Dec. 9. ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting. Updated: 5...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
whopam.com

Princeton man charged with strangulation, assault

The Princeton Police Department arrested a Princeton man early Thursday morning on charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault. According to a news release, officers responded to the 600 block of Grace Court around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance and upon arrival made contact with 30-year-old Patrick Wimbleduff of Princeton. Investigation revealed that a physical altercation had taken place.
PRINCETON, KY
whopam.com

Two arrested for Friday night robbery

Two suspects have been arrested following a robbery that happened about 10:30 Friday night on Koffman Drive. The arrest citations for 22-year old Jaquavis Whitlock and 18-year old Jontavius Walton of Hopkinsville say the 20-year old male victim was punched and choked until he passed out and the suspects took his money, phone and hat.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

