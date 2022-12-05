No. 2 Texas is back on track and expects to be firing on all cylinders when it hosts Rice on Monday in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (7-1) rebounded from their only loss of the season with an emphatic 88-43 win at home over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. Christian Bishop had 16 points and nine rebounds, both season highs, and Brock Cunningham added a career-best 13 points in the win, which was capped by a 27-2 run over the final 12 minutes.

