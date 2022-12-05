ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

No. 1 Houston resets, hosts North Carolina A&T

Houston lost for the first time this season and will no longer be the No. 1 team in the country when it hosts North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night. The Cougars (9-1) blew a 15-point, second-half lead during Saturday’s 71-65 loss to No. 8 Alabama but coach Kelvin Sampson made it clear there is no reason to panic over the setback.
HOUSTON, TX
mypanhandle.com

Farooq helps Texas Southern rout North American U 95-47

HOUSTON (AP)Kehlin Farooq came off the bench to score 20 points and Texas Southern breezed to a 95-47 victory over North American University on Sunday. Farooq hit 9 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer and nine rebounds for the Bobcats (2-7), who snapped a five-game skid. Joirdon Karl Nicholas pitched in with 16 points and 12 rebounds, adding four assists, four steals and two blocks. Freshman Zytarious Mortle contributed 14 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Shaqir O’Neal and freshman reserve Kolby Granger scored 12 apiece.
HOUSTON, TX
mypanhandle.com

No. 2 Texas rekindles old rivalry, meets Rice

No. 2 Texas is back on track and expects to be firing on all cylinders when it hosts Rice on Monday in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (7-1) rebounded from their only loss of the season with an emphatic 88-43 win at home over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. Christian Bishop had 16 points and nine rebounds, both season highs, and Brock Cunningham added a career-best 13 points in the win, which was capped by a 27-2 run over the final 12 minutes.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy