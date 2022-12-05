Read full article on original website
nctripping.com
25+ Amazing Restaurants in Morganton and Nearby! (Map Included!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re traveling to Burke County for some outdoor activities or happen to be driving on I-40 near Asheville, we highly recommend the many local restaurants...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Pair Competes On Peacock’s “Baking It”
A Charlotte pair competes on “Baking It” December 12. And, we can watch on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. According to The Charlotte Observer, the baking twosome of Kandyy and Sevn moved to Charlotte four years ago with just $800 between them. Sevn started “The Cake Florist” in 2020 using just $25 spent at WalMart. However, Sevn originally wanted to look into a career in cosmetology, leading her to a school in Charlotte. Kandyy earned money through photography and odd jobs. And, while Sevn pursued a future as a makeup artist, it turned out she really didn’t like it. So, in 2020 she turned to baking. Sevn made a cupcake recipe and found her true passion. She says her fateful trip to Walmart started with “strawberries, some chocolate, some little sprinkle glitter things, some flowers and sugar.” Of course, her creativity from her makeup studies helped when it came to decorating the baked goods.
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
qcnews.com
Lincoln Correctional Center warden named
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Division of Adult Correction named Patricia Blackburn as the new warden of the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincolnton. Blackburn has worked as the associate warden at Gaston Correctional since 2021. In her new post, she will oversee all operations at Lincoln Correctional Center, which houses minimum-custody male offenders.
WBTV
Casino near Charlotte found in violation of federal law
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
Charlotte Stories
2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes North Carolina Just West of Charlotte
Last night at 10:23pm (est) a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was detected near Hendersonville, NC (about 90 miles west of Charlotte). According to the USGS, the quake had a specific coordinate of 35.301°N 82.486°W and a depth of 3.8km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region...
qcnews.com
Catawba County lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County. In an announcement, the 52-year-old Pasadena-based company said it would bring 27 jobs and a $6 million investment to the region. Pasta Piccinini makes a wide range of specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled, fully cooked, and fresh frozen lines.
‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
Marijuana, bottle of vodka found in pickup truck at NC charter school, teens arrested, deputies say
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three teens were arrested Wednesday after marijuana, THC vape cartridges and a bottle of vodka were found in a pickup truck parked at a charter school in Lincoln County, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a deputy was approached on Wednesday by someone who said something was […]
Statesville man accused of stabbing person with scissors, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of stabbing another man with scissors at a home near Statesville Wednesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the incident happened on Monte Vista Road west of Statesville. Deputies said they arrived at the home and found a man stabbed. The victim […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
kiss951.com
Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!
Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
WBTV
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in southwest Mecklenburg County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on York Road at Youngblood Road in the Steele Creek area. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead...
Charlotte’s La Shish eatery owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Charlotte restaurant owner, son found guilty in $1.7M COVID relief fraud case Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four […]
WRAL
'Unfathomable': 5-year-old boy finds loaded handgun in Charlotte area backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte reports hundreds of firearms have been stolen in the Charlotte area. Many have been taken from vehicles during break-ins, and for one Huntersville family, a stolen gun was found too close to home. Imagine being in your backyard with your kids and your 5-year-old...
WECT
Gaston Co. 18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to second job
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An 18-year-old in Dallas is in the market for a new vehicle after hitting it big by playing the lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Dalton Radford left work and was going to his second job when he stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park
As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in North Carolina.
