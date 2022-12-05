A Charlotte pair competes on “Baking It” December 12. And, we can watch on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. According to The Charlotte Observer, the baking twosome of Kandyy and Sevn moved to Charlotte four years ago with just $800 between them. Sevn started “The Cake Florist” in 2020 using just $25 spent at WalMart. However, Sevn originally wanted to look into a career in cosmetology, leading her to a school in Charlotte. Kandyy earned money through photography and odd jobs. And, while Sevn pursued a future as a makeup artist, it turned out she really didn’t like it. So, in 2020 she turned to baking. Sevn made a cupcake recipe and found her true passion. She says her fateful trip to Walmart started with “strawberries, some chocolate, some little sprinkle glitter things, some flowers and sugar.” Of course, her creativity from her makeup studies helped when it came to decorating the baked goods.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO