Looking for a fun time for yourself or your family, but don’t want to travel too far from home? I get it the airports can be crazy this time of year! Luckily there is plenty of fun to be had in our own backyard. One of the many things that make North Carolina so special is that we have both the mountains and the ocean in the same state. Something I know I personally take for granted! That gives such a variety of things to do either on a weekend getaway or a quick day trip. You can easily leave in the morning from Charlotte, spend the day in the mountains, and be home to sleep in your own bed. There are also plenty of things to do here in Queen City and the other metro areas of the state. But what are the best North Carolina attractions?

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO