Kearny, NJ

Power Outage Affects 3,319 Customers in Clairemont, Kearny Mesa

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

Power was restored Monday to the thousands of homes and businesses in Clairemont and Kearny Mesa that experienced an electrical service outage, authorities said.

The blackout began about noon, initially leaving 3,319 utility customers without power, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

As of shortly before 1 p.m., repair personnel had gotten about 1,300 of the affected addresses back on line, according to the power company.

Service was fully restored by 2:30 p.m., SDG&E reported.

The cause of the outage was under investigation.

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

