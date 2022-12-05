Read full article on original website
Related
T3.com
5 essential pieces of equipment for people who drive a lot
These days there’s no excuse for carrying sub-par gear in your trunk, luckily Fanttik is here to supply all your daily driving and road trip essentials. Fanttik’s smart, rugged accessories are quickly gathering large numbers of fans among automobile enthusiasts, offering vital kit to ensure every driver or rider can stay safe on the road. As stylish as it is functional, the Fanttik range is hugely popular on Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, and has recently partnered with the NASCAR Racing Tea (opens in new tab)m.
CAR AND DRIVER
Most Reliable American Cars for $10K: Window Shop with Car and Driver
The United States, consistently rated one of the top three countries in North America, is a nation built around motor vehicles. We depend on cars and trucks to get us back and forth to work, to move our families between bonding activities, and to go where we eat many of our meals. What Americans need in their moving machines is reliability.
Autoblog
Cars with the worst resale value in 2022
Car values are all over the map right now. Used vehicles that were worth a small fortune earlier this year are now coming back to Earth, but the new vehicle supply remains tight. Prices are still elevated overall, but some models have seen more severe price drops. Depreciation strikes almost every model, supply constraint or not, though a few vehicles are leading the way.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
The 13 Best Honda Motorcycles Ever Made
They say "you meet the nicest people on a Honda," and these bikes sure made a big mark on the industry. These are the 13 best Honda motorcycles ever made.
The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports
Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
torquenews.com
Six of the Top Ten Longest-Lasting Vehicles Are Toyotas
A new study shows just how long-lasting the Toyota brand’s models are in comparison to their peers. A new study released by iSeeCars shows that Toyota makes six of the top-ten-ranked vehicles for longevity. Among the top 20 vehicles, ten are Toyotas. Toyota has long made quality, reliability, and durability its main focus areas. What we found interesting is the wide range of different Toyota models that make the list.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Offers Dealer-Installed High-Output L3B Engine Calibration
GM pulled the wrapper off the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last July, revealing a long list of changes and updates for the pickup. Among these was a revised powertrain lineup, including the dealer-installed High-Output L3B engine calibration. For those readers who may not know, the 2023 Chevy Colorado...
electrek.co
Navier shows off flying electric boat and claims ‘world’s longest range’
Electric boat manufacturer Navier is showing off the first flight of its Navier N30 hydrofoil electric boat along with a major unveiling event. Hydrofoils, which function similarly to airplane wings underwater, help lift boats above the surface. By carrying the hull out of the water, hydrofoils can help dramatically reduce the energy required, resulting in longer run times with less “fuel.” In the case of electric boats, that means significantly fewer batteries.
9 Best Sports Cars Under $40k
While a $40,000 car isn't cheap, it's an attainable goal still for many people despite rampant inflation. However, you don't have to spend the entire budget to get something entertaining, quick, or both. You can even get into something really fast now that horsepower is relatively inexpensive, and that's an important distinction when you talk about sports cars. For this list, we're defining a sports car within the strict parameters of a two-door coupe (with one exception) and a price over $30,000. Sub $30k cars are another list. For now, these are our top sports cars under $40,000.
2023 Toyota Prius: What We Know Thus Far
Toyota has redesigned the Prius for 2023. Here's what you need to know. The post 2023 Toyota Prius: What We Know Thus Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The TaylorMade Stealth Driver Is Now At Its Lowest Ever Price This Christmas
One of the best drivers of 2022 is at the lowest price we have ever seen this Christmas
3 of the Best Electric Cars According to iSeeCars
Nissan and Tesla have some of the best electric cars on the market according to iSeeCars. The post 3 of the Best Electric Cars According to iSeeCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Harley-Davidson Battery: How Much Do They Cost?
Harley-Davidson is known for their high priced parts. So, how much is a Harley-Davidson battery cost? The post Harley-Davidson Battery: How Much Do They Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Most Comfortable Luxury SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News
From the outlet U.S. News, here's a look at the five most comfortable luxury SUV models for the 2022 model year. The post 5 Most Comfortable Luxury SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News
Want an SUV that's capable of driving in snow with absolute ease? U.S. News recently released its picks for the best SUVs for driving in snow. Find out what they are here. The post 5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Carscoops
What Do You Think Happened Here In This Wild Honda Crash?
A Honda Accord driver ended piling up on a concrete divider after swiftly losing control of the sedan in an incident that was captured on a dashboard camera of an adjacent vehicle. The Reddit user Coderite who shared this video titled it “Guy in the Accord must’ve been pissed at...
utvactionmag.com
2022 ELECTRIC UTVS
Electric UTVs aren’t a fantasy for the future, they’re already here. You can have all the capability of a gas-engine machine without the noise, fueling chores, frequent maintenance or emissions. Electric motors don’t even need transmissions because of their high torque at low rpm. Our guide gives you all the information you need to find the best electric UTV for you and a look at what’s to come.
Comments / 0