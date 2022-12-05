While a $40,000 car isn't cheap, it's an attainable goal still for many people despite rampant inflation. However, you don't have to spend the entire budget to get something entertaining, quick, or both. You can even get into something really fast now that horsepower is relatively inexpensive, and that's an important distinction when you talk about sports cars. For this list, we're defining a sports car within the strict parameters of a two-door coupe (with one exception) and a price over $30,000. Sub $30k cars are another list. For now, these are our top sports cars under $40,000.

21 HOURS AGO