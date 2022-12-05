Read full article on original website
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She's Drowning In Shocking $1.8 Million Debt Following Michael Lockwood Divorce
Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses. Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling....
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
5 Reasons Jennifer Hudson Had an Incredible Year in 2022
The multi-hyphenate is featured as one of PEOPLE's four People of the Year — and for good reason She Became an EGOT And the youngest female EGOT, at that! After scoring a Tony Award in June 2022 for her production work on the musical A Strange Loop, Jennifer Hudson, 41, cemented her status as the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. "It's something obviously that I aspired to, but it takes a long time to process," she told PEOPLE. "It puts me...
Paris Jackson Reveals The Life Lessons She's Learned From Her Late Father Michael Jackson
Just 11 when she lost her famous father, Paris Jackson still carries him with her. Michael Jackson may have been worth more than a billion dollars, but his kids didn’t get anything handed to them. “Growing up, it was about earning stuff,” Paris says of her childhood with brothers Prince Michael, 24, and Bigi (a.k.a. Blanket), 19. “If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys R Us, we had to read five books. It’s earning it.” That’s just one of the lessons the singer/songwriter took from the King of Pop. “It’s earning it, not just being entitled to...
‘Dreamgirls’ Stars Jennifer Hudson and Amber Riley Channel Effie White for ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ Duet
Front and center is a position Dreamgirls character Effie White constantly fought to stay in — and the women who have portrayed her in film and on stage carry that uphill battle with them long after the curtains close and the credits roll. On the latest episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, Jennifer Hudson welcomed special guest Amber Riley for a heartfelt reprisal of their respective roles as Effie in the Dreamgirls 2006 film and 2016 West End debut. “I’m sure that you became very close to that character like I became very close with that character and really knew...
Michael Jackson's Legacy: Late Singer's Records, Videos & Music Still Beloved By Many
Don't stop until you get enough! that was Michael Jackson's advice in his first No. 1 solo single — and the world's taken it to heart. Thirteen years after his shocking June 25, 2009, death, we still can't get enough of the beloved superstar. His records, videos and music have generated $1 billion worldwide in the last 48 months alone! And that's not including the stage productions, Jackson family tribute concert tours and TV shows spawned after his untimely passing. Sister LaToya's new cable reality show, Life with LaToya, drew 1.5 million viewers from its April 203 debut episode, which...
